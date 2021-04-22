 Skip to content
 
(Daily Star)   Head of crocodile shot by Prince Philip to be sold for £5,100 at auction. So if you've got any heads of crocodiles shot by Prince Philip lying around, now is the time to cash in (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
not really an auction if they set a price
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Damn. He really hated everything that was darker than a paper plate.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What is this, an overpriced memorabilia yard sale? How about his used condoms from 1941? Now that's a collectors item
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crap I can't remember where I left mine
 
ISO15693
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My micronation, The Peoples Ambulatory Republic of Western Obsidia, uses currency that is officially pegged at the value of crocodile heads harvested by royalty, so this is concerning.
 
indylaw
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To you Yanks, it might be a crocodile. Here we call them long bitey snouty dragons.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: What is this, an overpriced memorabilia yard sale? How about his used condoms from 1941? Now that's a collectors item


Great, now there's going to be a glut of British uncles with knockoff alligator heads bragging 'Look at 'at ere. Shot by Prince Phillip hisself'
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Damn. He really hated everything that was darker than a paper plate.


I hate coke. It tastes like shiat. The white coke? Yeah, right off the ass of...

Wait a sec.

Oh, this is a shaming comment sorry to drift toward hot assed...

Enjoy your shaming. It permits you to feel superior. Which is good, so you have that going for you as children on the other side of the planet toil in horrendous conditions manufacturing you widgets, so you can click a few buttons then decide to return them.

Such altruism. Such humanity. Wow.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

berylman: What is this, an overpriced memorabilia yard sale? How about his used condoms from 1941? Now that's a collectors item


Yeah it's not like it'shiatler's, am I right?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: berylman: What is this, an overpriced memorabilia yard sale? How about his used condoms from 1941? Now that's a collectors item

Yeah it's not like it'shiatler's, am I right?


Yes, Fark filter, yes
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

indylaw: To you Yanks, it might be a crocodile. Here we call them long bitey snouty dragons.


Dragons are fun! Puff the magic dragon....
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That actually sounds remarkably cheap compared to an AI-generated painting...
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: stoli n coke: Damn. He really hated everything that was darker than a paper plate.

I hate coke. It tastes like shiat. The white coke? Yeah, right off the ass of...

Wait a sec.

Oh, this is a shaming comment sorry to drift toward hot assed...

Enjoy your shaming. It permits you to feel superior. Which is good, so you have that going for you as children on the other side of the planet toil in horrendous conditions manufacturing you widgets, so you can click a few buttons then decide to return them.

Such altruism. Such humanity. Wow.


Are you having a stroke?
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't happen to have the head of crocodile shot by Prince Philip, but one morning I shot an elephant in my pajamas.
 
