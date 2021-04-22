 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(9News (Australia))   Today in 'money spent well' news: Migrants on the southern border now jumping Trump's multi-million dollar border wall using simple $5 ladders   (9news.com.au) divider line
56
    More: Facepalm, The Wall, Donald Trump, Australia, Stop, dollar border wall, Walls, United States Border Patrol, Million  
•       •       •

1037 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 8:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



56 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby, Try Multi-BILLION dollar wall.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's almost like we told you so.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris Cabrera, a McAllen-based Border Patrol agent, says while the wall won't stop everyone, it will slow them down.

"Nine times out of 10 we are going to catch them," Mr Cabrera told Texas Monthly.

He has no idea if this is true because he has no idea how many people are coming over the wall.  Cop statistics.
 
BravoEcho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until they find out people use commercial aircraft to fly over walls.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've talked about this as Trump has talked about his wall: If he knew anything about actual construction, he'd have noticed guys at construction sites and what they do with the ladders and shovels. Or maybe he thought brown people weren't smart enough to use them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a ladder for $5?
I don't think it would work as advertised.  You might even call me...   a climate denier.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some of the ladders being found along the Hidalgo-Granjeno section of wall are wooden and cost just $5 to make.

You can tell the author hasn't tried to buy wood in a while.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BravoEcho: Just wait until they find out people use commercial aircraft to fly over walls.


And boats to go around them.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever could have predicted this?

Oh that's right, just about every single Farker.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: $5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?


I'm thinking Mexico
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BP agent claims that 9 times out of 10 they catch immigrants thanks to the wall, but all they keep finding is ladders
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$5 ladder?  Puerto de Carga has some insane deals.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that's further for the coyotes to drop the kids they are smuggling.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: BP agent claims that 9 times out of 10 they catch immigrants thanks to the wall, but all they keep finding is ladders


And on the American side, all that the agents find are chutes.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vicente Fox seen laughing his ass off.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile.

And frankly, let them all in. They care enough to risk their lives for the idea of this country they've only heard about. Better than nativist insurrectionists any day.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: $5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?


As the ladders appear to be made of driftwood held together with nylon twine, I'm going to say that $5 spool of nylon twine buys a beachcomber a lot of ladders to sell!
 
Anarch157a
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: $5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?


Discarded lumber from construction sites, probably. And it's Mexico, things are certainly cheaper there.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You can get a ladder for $5?


From the look of them they are making them with scraps from construction sites. Still a box of nails is more than 5 bucks.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
newmatilda.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: some of the ladders being found along the Hidalgo-Granjeno section of wall are wooden and cost just $5 to make.

You can tell the author hasn't tried to buy wood in a while.


Who said they are buying the wood? Looks like scraps taken from construction sites.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, duh. The Wall isn't working because Biden is behind it. The whole point of the wall was to force immigrants to gain enough elevation so they would be in line of sight of Trump's unblinking eye. Without the gaze of freedom protecting our borders the wall becomes just another Dimocrat folly.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently people don't know this but things are way cheaper in Mexico than here, including the used materials found lying around.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anarch157a: MythDragon: $5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?

Discarded lumber from construction sites, probably. And it's Mexico, things are certainly cheaper there.


My guess is the border patrol collects all the discarded ladders, pays some independent contractor who happens to be an officer's brother-in-law to dispose of them, then the contractor drives them into mexico and dumps them off the side of the road.  Border crossers pick them up, rinse and repeat.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people jumping the border wall must not read Fark.  It they did, they would have heard from some of the smartest people on the planet that they are fleeing to a third world shiathole.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they announced a few years ago what the design specs for the TrumpWall would actually be--was it like 27' tall?--I immediately looked to see if there were any Mexican companies making 30 ft ladders that I could buy stock in. There weren't, but I figured I that would have been a good investment.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

growinthings: Subby, Try Multi-BILLION dollar wall.


Well, certainly by the time we are finished paying the cost of tearing it down - which we have to, for safety and environmental reasons.
They are essentially Potemkin Village/ Cargo Cult symbols, built by crooked mobbed up contractors with our money.
Thanks, Drumft.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cost 5$ to make.
Sells at home depot for 89.99.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is Fark but I clicked the link anyway. The very first video is a news report stating Biden has resumed building the wall. Stupid is as stupid does.
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/GIS - How to make a ladder from old shipping pallets?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Apparently people don't know this but things are way cheaper in Mexico than here, including the used materials found lying around.


"Found" or "looted"? How does that work in Mexico?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Headso: some of the ladders being found along the Hidalgo-Granjeno section of wall are wooden and cost just $5 to make.

You can tell the author hasn't tried to buy wood in a while.


From the pics and description it sounds like they're made with scavenged materials. But $5 still seems like a stretch.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And that's just where they don't already have tunnels.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You can get a ladder for $5?
I don't think it would work as advertised.  You might even call me...   a climate denier.


TFA says ladders were built for as little as $5 in materials. SOME COULD HAVE COST MORE If they paid retail for the 2x4s.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: These people jumping the border wall must not read Fark.  It they did, they would have heard from some of the smartest people on the planet that they are fleeing to a third world shiathole.


"It's funny cos it's true!!" - Oprah
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Headso: some of the ladders being found along the Hidalgo-Granjeno section of wall are wooden and cost just $5 to make.

You can tell the author hasn't tried to buy wood in a while.


No shiat. Just bought some standard 8' 2x4's last week, they're over $7 each now.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: $5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?


Smugville.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Trump supporter discovers ladders for first time
Youtube -y0nQIHn3pE
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A row of these posted every twenty feet would have done the same job:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: I know this is Fark but I clicked the link anyway. The very first video is a news report stating Biden has resumed building the wall. Stupid is as stupid does.


The link that you clicked is a right wing talking head in Australia offering his unsubstantiated opinion the Biden is doing that based on a court case in which a Bush appointed judge just ruled that Biden cannot stop farmer's land from being confiscated to build the wall.
Does that sound to you like he is trying to "restart the wall"?
Don't believe everything that a fat, white, male face tells you.
Trump cuckers lie.
Don't pass on their propaganda.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But I was told even professional climbers couldn't get over it.
Scaling The Border: The Not-So-Great Wall of America | Full Frontal on TBS
Youtube QQo79GHq4T0
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: edmo: Apparently people don't know this but things are way cheaper in Mexico than here, including the used materials found lying around.

"Found" or "looted"? How does that work in Mexico?

[Fark user image image 850x542]


Depends on who you are talking to, just like your "example".
 
Zafler
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [newmatilda.com image 740x457]


Clicked on the thread just to make sure this was here. The former president of Mexico's whole response to Trump's idiocy still cracks me up.
 
G-doggy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hate to say this...but the boarder wall is only symbolic.  It's like having a fence at you home, it says stay out, you don't have permission to be here.
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

G-doggy: I hate to say this...but the boarder wall is only symbolic.  It's like having a fence at you home, it says stay out, you don't have permission to be here.


Are we trying to keep boarders out of our homes?
AirBnB may have something to say about that.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: edmo: Apparently people don't know this but things are way cheaper in Mexico than here, including the used materials found lying around.

"Found" or "looted"? How does that work in Mexico?

[Fark user image 850x542]


...and given that there seems to be a flood in progress, all that "looted or found" food (or whatever) can't be sold anyway, so it's not worth squat. If those people can eat/use it, more power to them.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: $5?
You can barely get a paint stirrer for 5 bucks any more, let alone enough wood to make a ladder. Where are they getting this cheap ass lumber from?


Hey buddy, I'll give you $5 for your ladder after you are over the wall.
Deal!
 
Displayed 50 of 56 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.