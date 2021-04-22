 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Don't feed the bear. Definitely don't have lunch with the bear. Unless the bear buys a round maybe   (boingboing.net) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, Miller Lite, Affiliate marketing, American Black Bear, wild black bear, case of Miller Lite beer, U.S. tax filing deadline, Taxation in the United States, picnic table  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 10:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He'll be back.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may have caused this bear to have to be put down.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mofa: They may have caused this bear to have to be put down.


Same here to say that. Thanks, rednecks and "nature lovers."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mofa: They may have caused this bear to have to be put down.


This.
Possibly relocated at great expense.
Possible euthanised.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mofa: They may have caused this bear to have to be put down.


Possible if the bear has continued to visit that campground since last August...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What a bear buying drinks might look like.

thatsnormal.wpengine.comView Full Size
 
farkmedown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ice Bear frowns on these shenanigans.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mofa: They may have caused this bear to have to be put down.


Maybe not. It depends on the habits of the DNR/wildlife management people there more than the bears.

https://www.bearstudy.org/website/ima​g​es/stories/Publications/Case_study-Bla​ck_bears_in_Minnesota.pdf
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Rare bear trifecta in play, and not the flannel kind.

I'll just post this again. Don't feed the bears, but you can feed the "bears".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: mofa: They may have caused this bear to have to be put down.

This.
Possibly relocated at great expense.
Possible euthanised.


Its not so hard or expensive to relocate a bear, but they have a particularly good homing ability that leads them straight back "home" to at least 100km.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Mother bear and her cubs on the beach. Pope Beach. Lake Tahoe CA (IV)
Youtube _ZFc6S-MJkE
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Leave bears the fark alone.
//Bears that become acclimated to humans often have to be relocated or killed.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

/what about Ice Cream.
//Don't even get started with "other"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who is gonna ask it to leave?
Bear: Make me.
 
RandolphCarter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"You're not here for the hunting, are you?"
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, from a recent bear story:

Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that the bear is a brown bear. While it is a bear that is brown, it is not a brown bear; it is a black bear (that is brown). The story has been updated to reflect this.

Video is fun to watch too.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
argunners.comView Full Size


Party foul. Should've shared the beer.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Ask him to leave."

"I'm not gonna ask 'im. You ask 'im."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
rugbyjock thread!
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [i.pinimg.com image 500x539]
/what about Ice Cream.
//Don't even get started with "other"


I feel a PSA coming on:

Bears it is good to have lunch with--know the difference
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: [Fark user image image 600x480]

/Leave bears the fark alone.
//Bears that become acclimated to humans often have to be relocated or killed.


Why not put the ppl down
🤣
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I understand perfectly why this is a bad idea. But I would have a tough time resisting the opportunity.

Anyway...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I understand perfectly why this is a bad idea. But I would have a tough time resisting the opportunity.

Anyway...


[Fark user image image 400x390]


Why is it a bad idea?
Because humans feel entitled to not be killed by nature while in nature?
Stay home ppl.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
came for Yogi , leaving disappointed
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [i.pinimg.com image 500x539]
/what about Ice Cream.
//Don't even get started with "other"


Well hello there. Pardon me, could I use your apron?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.