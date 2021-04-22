 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   8:30pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, Terrorist Honey Gay Cornflakes edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Woot!
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite Twitch channel!
 
jim32rr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is this the Butt Injection Show?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Some things kinda suck less. Some things kinda suck more. Stay tuned for "Police Academy 5: Citizens on Patrol" at 11:00 followed by the national anthem and color bars.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Is this the Butt Injection Show?


We don't schedule those, they just happen
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Drew: jim32rr: Is this the Butt Injection Show?

We don't schedule those, they just happen


Yeah haven't been in Wondertucky in awhile, forgot how that is. Surprise, Surprise
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Some things kinda suck less. Some things kinda suck more. Stay tuned for "Police Academy 5: Citizens on Patrol" at 11:00 followed by the national anthem and color bars.


#4 was "COP", #5 was "Assignment: Miami Beach"
 
