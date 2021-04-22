 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   If you've been searching for a bulletproof mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona give Steven Seagal a call   (azfamily.com) divider line
11
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nice looking place, but Arizona...

Where I live now the water wars won't reach here until after I'm dead.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Honestly? If I had that budget for a house, then I'd buy it to own a home that Steven frickin Segal felt safe in. I really feel like he probably made it zombie proof for some reason.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Honestly? If I had that budget for a house, then I'd buy it to own a home that Steven frickin Segal felt safe in. I really feel like he probably made it zombie proof for some reason.


You just have to live with the knowledge that he might've tried to rape a sex slave or two in that house.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: uttertosh: Honestly? If I had that budget for a house, then I'd buy it to own a home that Steven frickin Segal felt safe in. I really feel like he probably made it zombie proof for some reason.

You just have to live with the knowledge that he might've tried to rape a sex slave or two in that house.


And there might even still be one he forgot to move to his new place, stashed away in a room behind some false wall.

Of course, the kind of people who would live in Scottsdale would usually consider that a housewarming gift.
 
PunGent
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bullet-RESISTANT, maybe.

No such thing as bullet-PROOF...just use faster, heavier bullets.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: uttertosh: Honestly? If I had that budget for a house, then I'd buy it to own a home that Steven frickin Segal felt safe in. I really feel like he probably made it zombie proof for some reason.

You just have to live with the knowledge that he might've tried to rape a sex slave or two in that house.


So it's just like every other mansion, you just have a clearer mental image.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OMG..The kitchen sucks. (Image #26)
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PunGent: Bullet-RESISTANT, maybe.

No such thing as bullet-PROOF...just use faster, heavier bullets.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Bullet proofing was a thing where an armorer would shood the armor with a gun to show it could stop a bullet.

And personally, I'd draw the line at black tips. Anything bigger is artillery! in theory, Demolition Ranch is going to find exactly how many feet of silly putty it takes to bulletproof against one and we'll finally have a self healing bulletproof block of bullshiat.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm going to go and google "steven seagal sex slave" now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If the house is bulletproof does that mean if you fired a gun in the house the bullet would ricochet?

At least his tribute band has the perfect song for the occasion:
Steve'n'Seagulls - Carry On Wayward Son (LIVE)
Youtube oa9wC48w1DU
 
