(Everything Lubbock)   200 million
26
•       •       •

whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my 2nd yesterday and no side effe... Bill Gates is the kindest, warmest, most wonderful human being I've ever known
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I got my 2nd yesterday and no side effe... Bill Gates is the kindest, warmest, most wonderful human being I've ever known



You drank shot up the kool aid!
 
MilkusManus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: I got my 2nd yesterday and no side effe... Bill Gates is the kindest, warmest, most wonderful human being I've ever known


My 5G coverage is great. I just don't like all the ads. Hopefully the updated shots will include an ad-blocker
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me hopes one day to get some sweet class action money from this shot. Because fark it won't stop hurting.
 
dustbunnyboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got my second Pfizer shot last week. No side effects. All of the adults in our family are vaccinated now. Woot.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Part of me hopes one day to get some sweet class action money from this shot. Because fark it won't stop hurting.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One Trillion Six Hundred Eighty Billion Two Hundred Twenty Nine Million Five Hundred Thousand Three Hundred Thirty
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump!
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dustbunnyboo: Got my second Pfizer shot last week. No side effects. All of the adults in our family are vaccinated now. Woot.


4 of 5 now in my house. Youngest daughter just got Pfizer #1 today so she could be cleared to play spring/summer sports. Was supposed to get Moderna but apparently if you're under 18 in CA you get the Pfizer one instead. She's got a sore arm and some fever-like chills and a little tired but that's all. On aside, we had I think 28 new cases today, and 8 of them are from a family I know. A family that is resistant to taking any vaccinations, and they all end up catching it. Go figure.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tucker Carlson inconsolable
 
kayanlau
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkeyes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I got my first today.  Pretty sure that was the one that put us at 200 mill...what do I win?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: waxbeans: Part of me hopes one day to get some sweet class action money from this shot. Because fark it won't stop hurting.

[Fark user image 500x756]



Oh, I had this question once before.  The answer is, you hit both buttons at the same time.  It's a test to see how conditioned you are versus how independent you are.
 
janzee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I mentioned that I got my vaccine in my workgroup today (there's a few anti-vaxers in the group). I was immediately asked abt side-effects. I said, "well, now that you mention it my dick is an inch longer". No one laughed.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

janzee: I mentioned that I got my vaccine in my workgroup today (there's a few anti-vaxers in the group). I was immediately asked abt side-effects. I said, "well, now that you mention it my dick is an inch longer". No one laughed.


1) you are a sad and pathetic excuse of a human being if spelling about is too much work for you to do

2) enjoy your quality time with HR for that sexual harassment, assuming they dont fire you
 
nakmuay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Counterpoint :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: janzee: I mentioned that I got my vaccine in my workgroup today (there's a few anti-vaxers in the group). I was immediately asked abt side-effects. I said, "well, now that you mention it my dick is an inch longer". No one laughed.

1) you are a sad and pathetic excuse of a human being if spelling about is too much work for you to do

2) enjoy your quality time with HR for that sexual harassment, assuming they dont fire you


You don't come across as "likeable".
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nakmuay: Counterpoint :

[Fark user image 662x347]


President Trump did an awesome job, hopefully Biden sent him a thank you note,
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: waxbeans: Part of me hopes one day to get some sweet class action money from this shot. Because fark it won't stop hurting.

[Fark user image 500x756]


Oh, I had this question once before.  The answer is, you hit both buttons at the same time.  It's a test to see how conditioned you are versus how independent you are.


What tolerance are the buttons built to? Simultaneity does not exist.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now just wait until we find out that the fancy mRNA Moderna and Phizer vaccines that target the virus's protein spike don't work well against the new B.1.351 variant.

And now most of our vaccinated people don't count as properly vaccinated anymore.

/this is a legit concern. (Not a fact... just reason for further testing. Might be a fact soon though, we will see.)
 
NINEv2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: lifeslammer: janzee: I mentioned that I got my vaccine in my workgroup today (there's a few anti-vaxers in the group). I was immediately asked abt side-effects. I said, "well, now that you mention it my dick is an inch longer". No one laughed.

1) you are a sad and pathetic excuse of a human being if spelling about is too much work for you to do

2) enjoy your quality time with HR for that sexual harassment, assuming they dont fire you

You don't come across as "likeable".


At least you wouldn't have to share the booze.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Got my 2nd dose and I've had every side effect except injection site swelling. I'm absolutely miserable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sigh, I was informed by my vaccinated sister that our brother won't get vaccinated because he doesn't want to turn into a "zombie". The Biden administration's success at making the vaccine widely available has convinced him even more that it's unnecessary and probably unsafe or part of a sinister plot.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: Now just wait until we find out that the fancy mRNA Moderna and Phizer vaccines that target the virus's protein spike don't work well against the new B.1.351 variant.

And now most of our vaccinated people don't count as properly vaccinated anymore.

/this is a legit concern. (Not a fact... just reason for further testing. Might be a fact soon though, we will see.)


If that's the case then a third booster shot can be made to transcribe the new protein variant or variants.
 
wesmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: nakmuay: Counterpoint :

[Fark user image 662x347]

President Trump did an awesome job, hopefully Biden sent him a thank you note,


He did a great job of directing the vaccines to the states governed by his allies. I live in Florida so it worked out great for me, not so much for my friends and family in other states who are still waiting.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

untoldforce: Got my 2nd dose and I've had every side effect except injection site swelling. I'm absolutely miserable.

[Fark user image image 425x249]


Which one did you get?
 
