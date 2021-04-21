 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   "I kept talking to it to show that I was a human and not to be mistaken for another animal." That, or a pic-a-nic basket. They tend to stay quiet, as well   (upi.com) divider line
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I don't care if you're hungry. I'm not your food," Matthews tells the bear in the footage.


"Hey Food, open up & let me in! I wore my pretty earrings and everything!  Food?  Why are you running away, Food?"
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Can't imagine being stalked like that.
I'd probably try to pick up any stick or rock at hand.
I'd probably stupidly stand my ground in fear rather than giving it my back or try to wall backward out of fear of tripping.

Scary.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's brave.
"Good bear"..
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The bear was recognizing him as a food dispenser, because other people are such idiots they leave their food waste around nature.  It will likely become more aggressive in the future and have to be put down, because people are idiots.

Offer does not apply to Grizzly bears.
 
alitaki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA: "Not all bear encounters are the same. In most cases, I've been able to just go around the animal. But this one was interested in me, so I had to change its mind," Matthews wrote.

I feel ya bear. Most girls in high school had the same reaction. Chin up bud. It gets better.
 
please
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does not look like a black bear.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It almost seems like the bear was just walking around, found the road was easier, and kept along the road to try to get somewhere else.
It's like when you are on the sidewalk in a city, and you accidentally end up 4 steps behind someone else, and it seems like you are following them for a few blocks, only because you are both going from the same place to basically the same place.
 
Salmon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

marklar: It almost seems like the bear was just walking around, found the road was easier, and kept along the road to try to get somewhere else.
It's like when you are on the sidewalk in a city, and you accidentally end up 4 steps behind someone else, and it seems like you are following them for a few blocks, only because you are both going from the same place to basically the same place.


or you're following them.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He was smart not to run.
 
