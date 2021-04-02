 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   ♫ We all live in a cocaine submarine ♫   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Oh look, another paywall article greenlit.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Badafuco: Oh look, another paywall article greenlit.


I want to tell you a secret.  Right click on the link and choose "view in (your browser's version of Incognito or InPrivate etc.).  It usually works.

Fark is neutral in this, I think most of the time it thinks you have a sub or know the way around.  Nice to see you, by the way!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Nazis tried what their science led them to believe to be the ultimate drug cocktail for very small submarine crews.  It was a mix of meth, some cocaine, and some morphine, you know, to take the edge off.

None of the test subs ever surfaced.  Three man crew?  But the f*cking hubris!  Give them coke, meth, and morphine, they'll defeat the enemy!  I don't think they knew what LOL was at the time.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ugh!  These stupid journalists expect to get paid for their work?  I can get news for free over at Newsmax.
 
wage0048
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We're gettin' high and goin' deep!
 
vernonFL
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah if I ever met a guy named Ylli Dadani from Albania Id assume he was a drug dealer, counterfeitter, smuggler, mafia, etc...
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
CBP agents searched his iPhone and found photos of him with stacks of rubber banded U.S. currency, what appeared to be an assault rifle and a semiautomatic handgun, the complaint says.

Yeah, that's not a smart move.
 
