(KSTU FOX 13)   Utah police say they beat all the high scores on a Nintendo Switch found at local park   (fox13now.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Now Barney, let's just nip it in the bud....
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's black in color, I'm surprised they didn't shoot it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Just wait until they start using Mario Kart Live to shoot real guns at people for being non-white. Maybe they can train a Boston Dynamics robot dog to kneel on peoples necks too.
 
wxboy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I bet they beat those scores to death.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did they arrest the switch for resisting arrest?
 
