(Yahoo)   Brazil promises to cut deforestation by 40%, but only for one beeelllliiiooonnn dollars   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
For 10% of that we could overthrow Bolsonaro.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They should be reforesting the Amazon not killing it slower.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Soooo, basically. "Give us money, or we'll burn down our house?"
Let 'em burn it.

Put heavy tariffs on any agricultural exports related to unnecessary deforestation..
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

lolmao500: For 10% of that we could overthrow Bolsonaro.


This would mark the only time I'd support a CIA-backed coup in South America.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: They should be reforesting the Amazon not killing it slower.


I'm sure they'd do that if you throw in an extra billion
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Smart
 
NobleHam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
1. Yeah, okay. But...
2. That's all going straight into Bolsonaro's overseas accounts for when he has to flee.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If it works, it is cost effective.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, actually I just read this part:

Salles told the Journal that one-third of the money would finance "specialized battalions" to enforce environmental laws

Let's maybe not finance paramilitary goons Bolsonaro will almost certainly use to perpetrate crimes against humanity, even if it's a cheap deal.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NobleHam: 1. Yeah, okay. But...
2. That's all going straight into Bolsonaro's overseas accounts for when he has to flee.


Probably. Crap.
 
crinz83
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i think brazil leads south america in total extorts
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I could definately get behind a global effort to bolster Brazil's economy in exchange for them protecting their rainforests. It makes sense that they would cash in on their natural resources... we should be paying them not to.

But, a ransom note to the US is not how this works.

So, NO.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Oh, actually I just read this part:

Salles told the Journal that one-third of the money would finance "specialized battalions" to enforce environmental laws


Ent army?
 
Scarlioni
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you feel so strongly about what Brazil is doing to the Amazon you can help by making it unprofitable. Most of the land cleared is being used to pasture cows. Want less deforestation eat less beef.

Like that beautiful mohogany teak? Where do you think it comes from. If we banned the importation of tropical hardwoods it slow down deforestation not just in the Amazon but Indonesia and the Congo as well.

The hypocrisy of first world nations complaining about resource extraction in the third world is hilarious. We're paying for the deforestation. You don't want to pay to save some trees? Fine the Brazilians will make their bazillions selling you meat and lumber.
 
FullofMT
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: lolmao500: For 10% of that we could overthrow Bolsonaro.

This would mark the only time I'd support a CIA-backed coup in South America.


For real.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
there will be a point if the destruction doest stop, where someone will monroe doctrine them.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Amazon Rainforest should have been like Antarctica, no single country should have been allowed to own it.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The reality is that it won't go towards anything good, giving them that money is a bad idea.

The other reality is that other countries shouldn't be telling Brazil what to do with their forest unless Brazil can do the same about their environmental destruction.

US/China/Russia/Japan/Middle East: "No more drilling for oil, no more bunker fuel on ships, no more short lived consumer electronics, no more cars, planes, no more frivolous luxury products/no more strip mining etc etc etc"

Once those countries stop all of those things, I will change my mind on Brazil and its forest.

In lieu of that, those countries can buy the forest off Brazil and spend the money protecting it.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

