(WFTV Orlando)   Motorcycle stunts should be done by professionals under controlled conditions, not by amateurs at night on I-95   (wftv.com) divider line
9
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
and nothing of value was lost. Well, maybe the motorcycle.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Some of the best motorcycle stunts I have seen in my life were done on I-95 at night by non-professionals.

/Shiats crazy on that road
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ta Da !
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand he had a BLM poster he was holding up while standing on the bike, so the people that ran him over were obligated to.  Otherwise, it would have been two points on their record.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah I-95, a road a truck driver once told me you are either going 95, 9, or 5.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Organ donors are valuable to society.
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thanks for your donation.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

coffeetime: I understand he had a BLM poster he was holding up while standing on the bike, so the people that ran him over were obligated to.  Otherwise, it would have been two points on their record.


Booooo! Get off the stage! You suck!

1/10.

/Fark deserves better humor, and the bar is pretty farking low.
 
