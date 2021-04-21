 Skip to content
(WISN Milwaukee) Wisconsin once again proves they can't drive in snow
    multi-vehicle crash  
Wanebo
4 hours ago  
Where this happened is a pretty notorious stretch of highway for wintery crashes. I can remember at least 5 major crashes in the are in the last dozen years. Part of it is truck drivers not used to sudden winter conditions just don't know what to do. Once the first pile up occurs there are just going to be more.

It's probably not the locals. They've just had 5 months of driving in the snow practice.
 
edmo
4 hours ago  

I would agree but whoever had the dash cam apparently didn't believe in slowing down at all.
 
kkinnison
4 hours ago  
FTFA: A semitruck hit a snowplow,

That is snowpocalyse level of snow slipperiness.  Unless you are a polar bear with snow shoes, or using a tracked vehicle, i doubt anyone could handle that
 
kkinnison
4 hours ago  
THERE WAS a SNOWPLOW rolling over into a ditch!  OMG
 
blatz514
3 hours ago  

That was my 'oh shiat' moment.  That takes a lot of mass to tip that truck over.
Goofy day today.  Sunny, then snowy and sunny.  Then snow.  Then sunny.  Then snowy and sunny.

/Subby
//I-41 is a farking deathtrap even in the middle of summer
 
OdradekRex
3 hours ago  
Sober, anyway.
 
vudukungfu
2 hours ago  

I have driven and watched plows, buses, and state police ditch out.

I love driving on ice, in treacherous conditions.

If you don't, then don't go out.
Not you, specifically, just any one.

PSA:

If you do, then you should know what you are doing.

Always have traction.
Always have an out.
Never drive tired.
Do not run out of fuel or wiper fluid.
Tire pressure counts.
Studs are your friend.
Awd, abs, and a good heater with a kicker defrost fan, for subzero and ice.
Long handled scraper.

I once had to stop in the middle of the NY throughway, just to clear ice.
No one else was out except the ones in ditches. 18" and falling. Newburg to the Canadian border, then a right to Vermont.

Carry food, water, spare clean socks.

I did all that with no cell phone.

Normally, I plan to take the studs off 4/25 anyway, but I procrastinate.

They go on 10/30, every year.

They live on their own rims, just like the summer ones, which are the all season radials. Just like the ones on a lot of folks cars in the winter.

Drive defensively, and remember, the only thing on the road is your tires.
Never break traction.

If you do, know how to drive drifting.

If you don't, stay indoors, please.

We now return you to your regularly scheduled climate change panic broadcast, where the secret illuminati cabal plans to steal all the water until a lizard can save us.

Wait.
That's Rango.
 
Incident on 57th Street
2 hours ago  
kyleaugustus
1 hour ago  
We do choose to have a society where a traveler gets killed on a snowy day.  One dead and among the injured, how many will have wounds that remain with them?  Moving away from this mode of transit would be better for many reasons, not just for physical safety.

We tolerate a system where 30-40,000 die each year on the roads.  Maybe 3-5x that are severely injured.

/I have three friends that have been permanently injured by cars
 
Flincher
1 hour ago  
That type of wreck happens if it barely mists rain in Texas.
 
casual disregard
56 minutes ago  
Don't you get a lot of snow out there?

Sheesh I thought my neighbors couldn't drive none and we're from the south.
 
casual disregard
49 minutes ago  

I thought white people were weird as shiat.

I stand corrected.

/won't catch me doing that, that's for dang sure
 
daffy
35 minutes ago  
This is just one reason that I am glad I moved from NY to FL. I did hear it was snowing there today. I still worry about my friends and family.
 
KarmicDisaster
34 minutes ago  
They show that video from a motorist, and cars and trucks are going off and rolling and crashing all around him and he does not even appear to slow down and just keeps threading the needle.
 
ReAnimator
33 minutes ago  
I hovered over the URL before clicking, and it said 18 cars and i-41-1 dead, which i misinterpreted as 411 dead from only 18 cars.
I was thinking did they crash in a cemetery? were they all clown cars?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
26 minutes ago  

I can manage ice, but I certainly don't love to.

Driving on ice is a lot like skiing.

No sudden movements, and you're all good.
 
Ganon D. Mire
21 minutes ago  
Whiteout Snow Conditions

Enough snow in the air to blind drivers

any amount of snow on the Ground.

I know to stay home when the weatherman predicts whiteout.

Or would you accept the challenge of driving on snowy roads while a daring volunteer in the back seat behind you abruptly blindfolds you at the most inconvenient moment...
 
MythDragon
7 minutes ago  

Well let me know when you invent a teleporter, because I will use the hell out of it. But until then, we are sort of stuck with wheeled vehicles.
 
MythDragon
4 minutes ago  
At least in VA people turn on their hazards at the first sign of any kind of rain that's heavier than a light drizzle to let all the other drivers know it's raining. That's incredibly helpful.

/but for some reason not your lights, you chucklefarks. Wtf is up with that?
 
