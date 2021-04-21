 Skip to content
(Jerusalem Post)   A huge explosion happened over Israel that half the country heard. Unconfirmed reports: the explosion was the result of a patriot battery responding to a missile launched toward Israel   (jpost.com) divider line
    News, unconfirmed reports, Unconfirmed Reports, result of a patriot battery, According to Jim, explosion, missile, point, Israel  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size



Treacherous Humans!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Israel is nowhere near as large as LA County
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missile might have come from Syria. Probably an iranian missile since its a big one.

If the target was truly Israel reactor at Dimona, Iran just crossed a redline.

Wouldnt surprise me if its some kind of Iranian retaliation for the Israeli sabotage of Natanz.

Shiat about to get real.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Texas fertilizer plant explosions is that?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The missile might have come from Syria. Probably an iranian missile since its a big one.

If the target was truly Israel reactor at Dimona, Iran just crossed a redline.

Wouldnt surprise me if its some kind of Iranian retaliation for the Israeli sabotage of Natanz.

Shiat about to get real.


It's always been real.

I just want things to get fantastic for once
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many Texas fertilizer plant explosions is that?


I lived in Fort Worth at the time and heard it 60-70 miles away.
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many Texas fertilizer plant explosions is that?


with a 10 mile sound radius.   It's easily 100x as large as Krakatoa or 1/3 of a texas fertilizer plant.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vgr.comView Full Size
 
Owangotang [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad guy with a missile is a good guy with a missile!!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any pictures, video or reporting yet?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there any confirmation of this?

All hell is about to break loose if it's true.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was yesterday, seems to be in a different place

This incident from the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel with a helpful video of what air raid sirens sound like
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

buttercat: Is there any confirmation of this?

All hell is about to break loose if it's true.


Jerusalem Post is reporting it, too
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shiat.  WWIII here we come.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This was yesterday, seems to be in a different place

This incident from the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel with a helpful video of what air raid sirens sound like


Oh....
So theres been more than one explosion?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This will be fine. It won't be news by Saturday.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

raerae1980: buttercat: Is there any confirmation of this?

All hell is about to break loose if it's true.

Jerusalem Post is reporting it, too


Linky
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well if we're rollin with this source, this was just posted

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cretinbob: This was yesterday, seems to be in a different place

This incident from the Jerusalem Post and the Times of Israel with a helpful video of what air raid sirens sound like


That looked like a two stage explosion or at least a two different ignition sources explosion. Like a boom BOOM can't make a mushroom cloud if you blow over the first cloud.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

whidbey: Shiat.  WWIII here we come.


I am not enlisting for this fight.

Partly cause I'm almost 40
And partly cause ireland is gonna be neutral. And not neutral for israel
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Israel was lucky the patriot anti missiles worked for once.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Oh fark me
 
Owangotang [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Are we sure this isn't tied to the Warzone event today? I mean ANYTHING can be marketing.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The fateh 110 missile is the same missile used by Iran against US forces in Iraq. Those missiles are pretty accurate (if the one used was the latest version).

If the patriot hadnt intercepted it, guarantee it would have hit at the target they aimed at. And it has a 650 kg warhead, nothing to sneeze at.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many Texas fertilizer plant explosions is that?


If you find out, Can you convert it to Mississippi meth labs?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The missile might have come from Syria. Probably an iranian missile since its a big one.

If the target was truly Israel reactor at Dimona, Iran just crossed a redline.

Wouldnt surprise me if its some kind of Iranian retaliation for the Israeli sabotage of Natanz.

Shiat about to get real.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is someone farking around, trying to find out?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When Iran fired two missiles at the Golan Heights, Operation House of Cards started and most Iranian targets in Syria were hit. Now they just fired at Israel's sole nuclear facility.

Say goodbye to any diplomacy/nuclear deal with Iran, Israel will make that impossible.
 
Stibium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 514x377]

Israel was lucky the patriot anti missiles worked for once.


I see they got the memo about rebooting the computers.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wait, so does this mean Jesus is coming back or not?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whidbey: Shiat.  WWIII here we come.


Oh no, not again
 
RasIanI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
".....according to other reports, it came from the city of Daraa in southern Syria following a possible Israeli airstrike in the area."

Sounds like the usual tit-for-tat s*** in the region - that Israel is never shy from initiating.
 
Rav Tokomi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why just fire one missile when you know Israel has such a strong missile defense?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fun fact: PATRIOT is actually an acronym - Phased Array Tracking Intercept of Target

My favorite, HAWK missile system - Homing All the Way Killer
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 514x377]

Israel was lucky the patriot anti missiles worked for once.


Well, hopefully.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A distraction as Vlad starts inserting assets into the Ukraine?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Pretty much every news story is more interesting when you remember that the US is missing at least six nukes.
 
Flincher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whidbey: Shiat.  WWIII here we come.


I thought this guy was going to start it 
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: Fun fact: PATRIOT is actually an acronym - Phased Array Tracking Intercept of Target

My favorite, HAWK missile system - Homing All the Way Killer


The US military excels at creating acronyms. Even better than Ma Bell in her heyday.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rav Tokomi: Why just fire one missile when you know Israel has such a strong missile defense?


Because only one out of the battery actually worked?
 
robodog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 514x377]

Israel was lucky the patriot anti missiles worked for once.


PAC2/GEM with Israeli customizations and PAC3 have been pretty reliable.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They opened a Taco Bell on the Golan Heights?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A step up from normal saber rattling.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Dusk-You-n-Me: Fun fact: PATRIOT is actually an acronym - Phased Array Tracking Intercept of Target

My favorite, HAWK missile system - Homing All the Way Killer

The US military excels at creating acronyms. Even better than Ma Bell in her heyday.


Backronyms, mostly.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

lolmao500: When Iran fired two missiles at the Golan Heights, Operation House of Cards started and most Iranian targets in Syria were hit. Now they just fired at Israel's sole nuclear facility.

Say goodbye to any diplomacy/nuclear deal with Iran, Israel will make that impossible.


There's a lot to be said for the words "fark israel"

/not attack israel
//Just fark their feelings
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: fragMasterFlash: How many Texas fertilizer plant explosions is that?

If you find out, Can you convert it to Mississippi meth labs?


Are Mississippi meth labs bigger than regular meth labs?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
