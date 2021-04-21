 Skip to content
 
(Rapid City Journal)   After getting just five applicants for forty minimum wage jobs that require a national certification, city does the unthinkable and raises wages   (rapidcityjournal.com) divider line
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The city currently lists 33 help wanted ads for seasonal jobs on its website, ranging from stage hand, bartenders and servers at The Monument to other city positions like garden crew supervisor, recreation worker, parks laborer, cemetery clerical worker and referee, to a skycap at the airport.

Luxury.

My first government job was county DPW roadkill picker-upper for $4 an hour!
Did they let you use a shovel?
They did.
You were lucky! I had to crawl down road for 83 cent an hour and pick up dead deer with my teeth!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$13.65 sounds fair, but they should reimburse them entire $185 training fee. If they only want already-trained lifeguards, then $13.65 sounds too low.

Overall, I give it two snaps and a semicircle.
 
alexxia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those first five applicants will probably be stuck with minimum wage.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stupid, poor Republican: "why do we have so many illegals taking our jobs?"

Because wealthy Republican donors can exploit them, moran. It's your party that caused the immigration problem and are so keen not to fix it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$13.65 to be a life guard? Fark that shiat, I'm applying for the referee position!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like the idea of part time, flexible schedule, for minimum wage. Flexible means you can't have another pt job, just in case they need you.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You can't see my invisible hand, but it is giving you the bird.
 
wxboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably not lots of people willing to put themselves in public-facing jobs in Covid-friendly SD right now.  Especially for low reward.  I wouldn't even do it for $15/hr unless I was desperate.

Also, how long before the state steps in and bans such Socialism?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skinink: $13.65 to be a life guard? Fark that shiat, I'm applying for the referee position!

[Fark user image 850x478]


You'll need this considering the department you'd work for:

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
