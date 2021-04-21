 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Rich Brooklyn Heights people problems, residents terrorized by serial flowerpot thief   (nypost.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Theft, Tim Hoenig, perennial planter-pilferer, police report, Mary Ann Palestino, Larceny, charming micro-neighborhood, victim of the vanishing vegetation  
•       •       •

86 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 11:05 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A detective seriously came out to investigate some missing flower pots? Must be nice.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn; they might as well warn one of my cousins who fits this exact victim profile.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Police are on the lookout for the Flowerpot Men.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I just spent the day with some friends who bought a home there forty years ago. They were celebrating their anniversary and the three story building was built in the mid 1800's and they got it for under thirty thousand bucks.
It's a great neighborhood. If you want to live in a great place this is it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He probably smoked them.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Why are NY Post links still getting through?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.