 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   Lyle Lanley sighted in New Zealand   (i.stuff.co.nz) divider line
17
    More: Misc, Light rail, Rapid transit, Rail transport, Tram, Commuter rail, Wellington, Public transport, Airport  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2021 at 1:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
C'mon, the only good monorail is at Walt Disney World.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's more of an Austria idea.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still unanswered: Does whiskey count as beer?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, I read that as Layne Staley, but it would take a hell of a conspiracy for him to still be alive :(
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I hear those things are awfully loud.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Mono!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: I hear those things are awfully loud.


It's why it belongs in the Land of White Cloud.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He presented a 49-page proposal to four executives from LGWM last Wednesday for a suspended monorail,

He argued a three-car monorail

Well here's the issue. If he had sung a catchy song then it would have happened.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: Herr Morgenstern: I hear those things are awfully loud.

It's why it belongs in the Land of White Cloud.


...Midgar?
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If this was in was Australia, you'd end up having to call the big one, the medium one, and the small one Bitey.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: C'mon, the only good monorail is at Walt Disney World.


Disney World monorail is pretty neat but have you ever rode subby's mom?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: kdawg7736: C'mon, the only good monorail is at Walt Disney World.

Disney World monorail is pretty neat but have you ever rode subby's mom?


Well, yeah, everyone posting here should have, anyway.

It was one of the verification steps when registering for Fark.
 
Professor Science
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: Still unanswered: Does whiskey count as beer?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Mono....

D'OH!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh. I thought you meant Elon Musk.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I call thah beeg one Boitey
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So then, "mono" means one, and "rail" means rail!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.