 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Nice young man gets in trouble for having mom over for dinner   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Space, Spanish media, Crime, restraining order, Mara Soledad Gmez, time of his arrest, body parts, mother  
•       •       •

674 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 10:42 PM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Silence of the Lambs (12/12) Movie CLIP - Having an Old Friend for Dinner (1991) HD
Youtube sbJ89LFheTs
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is why I only have vegetarian roommates.

They taste better.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrparks: This is why I only have vegetarian roommates.

They taste better.


No smokers.
 
ongbok
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size

He was a fine young cannibal
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wanted for questioning.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"SISTER, sister, go to bed! 
Go and rest your weary head." 
Thus the prudent brother said. 

"Do you want a battered hide,
Or scratches to your face applied?" 
Thus his sister calm replied. 

"Sister, do not raise my wrath. 
I'd make you into mutton broth 
As easily as kill a moth" 

The sister raised her beaming eye 
And looked on him indignantly 
And sternly answered, "Only try!" 

Off to the cook he quickly ran. 
"Dear Cook, please lend a frying-pan 
To me as quickly as you can." 

And wherefore should I lend it you?" 
"The reason, Cook, is plain to view. 
I wish to make an Irish stew." 

"What meat is in that stew to go?" 
"My sister'll be the contents!" 
"Oh" 
"You'll lend the pan to me, Cook?" 
"No!" 

Moral: Never stew your sister.
Lewis Carroll
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: [Fark user image image 425x200]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


They look like the Spanish Inquisition, just with less comfy chairs.
I guess some things never change...
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Madrid, subby, not Nice. Spain, not France.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.