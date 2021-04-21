 Skip to content
 
(The New York Times)   And this is why we're going to have to shut gross antivaxxers out of our society. Leper colonies worked   (nytimes.com) divider line
34
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses
 
Kornchex [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

lolmao500: Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses


Because of the EUA.  I don't agree with it either.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just build a wall around a Dakota and bus them all there. They can build their jesusland and we can progress as a civilization.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: lolmao500: Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses

Because of the EUA.  I don't agree with it either.


Then at least either bring up some sort of criminal charges against then for biological terrorism, or just impose massive fines.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really? we have pivoted all the way to leper colonies being cool again?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Really? we have pivoted all the way to leper colonies being cool again?


the popularity dropped off.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Really? we have pivoted all the way to leper colonies being cool again?


Where else can you pick up chicks and five minutes later get a free hand?
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having taken stock of those I know or met who are not inclined to be vaccinated...I'm OK with this approach.
Is there a newsletter?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: lolmao500: Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses

Because of the EUA.  I don't agree with it either.


I figured it was more due to already-bare-bones staffing that got cut even lower when suddenly any grade of nurse or CNA could go to a COVID hot spot and make 5x their salary for a few months to a year.  You're looking at 20+ people who need lift and assist to toilet per single person on duty already, which basically means 8 straight hours of changing diapers and nothing else, as it stands.  If they say they aren't taking the vaccine, you literally cannot fire them or you no longer meet state minimum staffing requirements.

Watch John Oliver's Last Week Tonight segment about long-term care.  It's a shiatshow from end to end, despite just about everyone's efforts to the contrary.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: LineNoise: Really? we have pivoted all the way to leper colonies being cool again?

the popularity dropped off.


He tried. Let's give him a hand.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the tip.
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the person who was unvaccinated had no medical reason to not get vaccinated, could this be considered manslaughter? Refusing a vaccine for a deadly illness and then taking that illness to a high risk group sounds like it would fit the definition of a reckless act.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kornchex: lolmao500: Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses

Because of the EUA.  I don't agree with it either.


More like the Eeeeeeeeeeeeeeuuuuuuuuuuwwwwwww
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Really? we have pivoted all the way to leper colonies being cool again?


Cool?  No.
Acceptable response?  IMO yes.
In the past I have distanced myself from people making piss-poor decisions which put others at risk and have no qualms about doing it again.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paywall. Ugh

Was she given an option to vaccinate? Was she working there due to staffing shortages? Are they doing health screens before every shift?
 
ferrous_bueller_irons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably going to be crucified for saying this, but here goes...

Vaccines are not the only answer here. The virus is going to mutate and render vaccines ineffective too quickly. It's going to be like playing "whack-a-mole". The only way to stop the virus using (solely) vaccines would be to lock everyone in the world down and vaccinate the entire global population before further spreading and mutation occurs. That's impossible and never happening.

The more realistic solution is to encourage vaccination where you can, AND to also encourage people to take immune-boosting supplements to boost people's overall immune system power. The easiest one is Vitamin C. And no, not 200mg a day or even 2,000mg a day - but more in the realm of 6,000mg-8,000mg a day.

Remember - the vaccines don't fight the virus - our own bodies' immune system do (the vaccines only give your body a taste of COVID in advance of possible exposure.) If you have your body armed and ready with immune-boosting nutrients, your body will be able to respond and dispatch most exposure threats before they become full-blown infections.

People poo-poo vitamin C, but I've used it on myself, on friends, on our dogs, and my dairy farmers use it on their cattle. It really does take care of most infections quickly and easily. It just works.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

likefunbutnot: Just build a wall around a Dakota and bus them all there. They can build their jesusland and we can progress as a civilization.


Have you even seen Georgia and Mississippi? Dakotas are looking pretty good by that standard.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Salmon: LineNoise: Really? we have pivoted all the way to leper colonies being cool again?

the popularity dropped off.

He tried. Let's give him a hand.


...and one leper is in a hot tub, his name is Stu.
 
Izo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kornchex: lolmao500: Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses

Because of the EUA.  I don't agree with it either.


AND because most places are too damned short of staff ............most of us are burning out and ready to just walk away from it all.
 
Pinner
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Having taken stock of those I know or met who are not inclined to be vaccinated...I'm OK with this approach.
Is there a newsletter?


Yep. Already heard from a few people who smugly told me that they're not getting the vaccine.
Because reasons. All self centered BS.
I just said  "I hope you have good Healthcare."
I know they don't.
Bye, former friends.  Will not miss you.
Text me!
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Leper colonies didn't work, actually. The only reason we don't deal with it now was it was so succeptable to first generations of sulfa drugs that it became easy to treat. The institutions actually tried to slow treatments to stay in business.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm all for inclusion but really, Crusader Kings III offering up a physician with leprosy was just a bit too much for me to take. I'm sure she was able to find gainful employment elsewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pichu0102: If the person who was unvaccinated had no medical reason to not get vaccinated, could this be considered manslaughter? Refusing a vaccine for a deadly illness and then taking that illness to a high risk group sounds like it would fit the definition of a reckless act.


You really aren't going to see anything remote close to this under an EUA.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Vaccines don't confer individual immunity and is why the notion that antivaxxers are only hurting themselves isn't true.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [i.imgur.com image 799x533]


You know people can see you, right?
Have you just given up posting the funny gifs and gone straight to nutso propaganda all the time?
I appreciate it.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Kornchex: lolmao500: Why are they still allowed to work in hospital or nursing homes if they wont get vaccinated? Fire their asses

Because of the EUA.  I don't agree with it either.


I'd agree to the EUA if they'd agree to the UFIA.
 
1funguy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Leper colonies didn't work, actually. The only reason we don't deal with it now was it was so succeptable to first generations of sulfa drugs that it became easy to treat. The institutions actually tried to slow treatments to stay in business.


Doctors only make money if you're sick.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ferrous_bueller_irons:

Bullshiat.

Clearly the only cure for the virus, in conjunction with vaccines, is Taint Tanning.

Everyone knows that exposing the gooch to enough UV light every day is how Biblical figures lived so long. People didn't get old until pants were invented.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why was the leper hockey game cancelled?

There was a face off in the corner
 
phaseolus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ferrous_bueller_irons: I'm probably going to be crucified for saying this, but here goes...

<snip>


So ... Just outta curiosity, you've got a few Kevin Trudeau books on your bookshelf, don't you?
 
