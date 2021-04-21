 Skip to content
 
(KTNV Las Vegas)   There is drunk, then there is two bottles of wine and trying to stab people at a Vegas 7-11 drunk   (ktnv.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But the cops didn't shoot him to death.

Wonder why?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Random guess based entirely on headline...

Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is news? Probably happens every day in Vegas.
 
Monkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's a difference?
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

But the cops didn't shoot him to death.

...or a GGWAG.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Spring Mountain and Jones (or any street x Jones)... checks out.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Two bottles of Forestville Chablis, a gram of crappy coke and the residuals of the after breakfast adderall?
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shoot, A Fella' Could Have A Pretty Good Weekend In.......

oh.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wouldn't doubt it. So I used to live in Vegas and worked inside Caesar's Palace. Before work in the mornings I used to grab a coffee and sit down at a slot machine to drink it (6am, even in Las Vegas tourists are not in the casinos). I was sitting at a row of slot machines that resemble a video game table and the coin return (where your winnings drop into) opening is on the surface of the machine. As I drank my coffee, I watched a drunk guy stumble up to a nearby slot machine, and barfed right into the coin return. Then he walked away.

From that point on, before I would play a slot machine I would take a peek at the coin return to make sure it was clean.
 
