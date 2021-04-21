 Skip to content
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my fears as a writer is that a story I've put a lot of effort into will be superseded by history.  I can remember reading a science fiction story as a kid, which postulated that if life were to evolve on Jupiter, they would never be able to contact anyone else, because it would be impossible for them to make vacuum tubes for radios strong enough to withstand the atmosphere.  Yeah, it was an old story.   One novel I have that's still in rewrite hell uses AI image identification as a plot point, which in the context of the story was intended be near-future tech; on the one hand, Google Image Search has been out for a while now, but on the other, it seems to be getting dumber every day so that might be a non-issue.

Another novel of mine touches on police brutality and violence from the perspective of a cop at a protest.  The sudden 'wait a minute, maybe I'm the bastard' realization gets kind of buried by whole 'going violently insane due to hallucinogenic drugs and potentially an Elder God rotting his brain from the inside out' bit, which kind of dilutes the message.  If nothing else, the last week has driven home that at least police brutality is a topic that unfortunately will not vanish into history any time soon.

As a writer, do you avoid topics based on what's going on in real life? Are there things you've written that time and history have made irrelevant?

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're still just under the magical 100K words worth of submissions point!  Okay, there's not really anything all that magical here, but still, it's a nice round number, so help us break through it by sending your best short fiction to us!
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You can't really worry about it.  I remember one famous writer (I can't remember his name) who said, he looked forward to his stuff becoming creaky and out of date.  I think it was just his way of saying, don't worry about it..  I, for instance, am working on a near future civil war novel (about 35,000 words in) and it includes driverless cars and other near future likely developments.  Rather than worry about it, I just try writing a good story and I hope to finish soon.  If my speculations turn out to be wrong, so be it.
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had the opportunity to send some of my stuff to an agent last month. No response at all. I know I did my best and did the right thing, and I am very grateful to have had an opportunity to submit my work at all... but it hurts. I'm not gonna lie.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then they exploded.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: As a writer, do you avoid topics based on what's going on in real life? Are there things you've written that time and history have made irrelevant?


Heck no. I do research to make stories work, for today. At some point in the future the Colt M1911 might be as obsolete as the gasogene that appears in Sherlock Holmes stories, but that doesn't worry me.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of writing, the Ken Burns Hemingway documentary is fine.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family of large green marmots appeared out of the thick brush.

Fark user imageView Full Size


King Something: And then they exploded.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what happens in a writers' thread anyway?  never been but the shoe almost fits
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I had the opportunity to send some of my stuff to an agent last month. No response at all. I know I did my best and did the right thing, and I am very grateful to have had an opportunity to submit my work at all... but it hurts. I'm not gonna lie.


One month without hearing back is not unusual at all.  A lot of agents I've been rejected by took up to two or three months to send me their form letter. Keep the faith! And keep sending out queries!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I need a typewriter.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davynelson: what happens in a writers' thread anyway?


Procrastination ...
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

GRCooper: davynelson: what happens in a writers' thread anyway?

Procrastination ...


And excuses. Never forget the excuses.
 
WhiskeyTango
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I had the opportunity to send some of my stuff to an agent last month. No response at all. I know I did my best and did the right thing, and I am very grateful to have had an opportunity to submit my work at all... but it hurts. I'm not gonna lie.


It usually takes ages for agents to get back to you. I've gotten rejections from people I submitted to so long ago that I'd forgotten I'd even submitted them.
 
WhiskeyTango
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As a writer, do you avoid topics based on what's going on in real life? Are there things you've written that time and history have made irrelevant?

No, but I've written at least one that I hope doesn't come back to haunt me. In 2013, the idea of a supervillain and her henchmen wanting to kill Congress seemed far fetched in the extreme. In 2021, not so much.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have had a weird life-imitating-art phase going on for the last 4 years, writing about Jack London's dystopian Iron Heel. The events of January 6th really remind me a lot of events in that book. Trying to limit my article to just the pandemic and its similarity to London's Scarlet Plague is challenging, since so much of 2020's failed response to science goes right back to the Oligarchy in The Iron Heel.

A few years ago I realized I was living inside a Philip K Dick novel, and having my research into dystopian literature come to life this way just fits the theme. But at least I'm inside one of PKD's better novels, much like Ubik or Man In the High Castle.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTango: thatguyoverthere70: I had the opportunity to send some of my stuff to an agent last month. No response at all. I know I did my best and did the right thing, and I am very grateful to have had an opportunity to submit my work at all... but it hurts. I'm not gonna lie.

It usually takes ages for agents to get back to you. I've gotten rejections from people I submitted to so long ago that I'd forgotten I'd even submitted them.


Agents?

My stuff is published before I even write it!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Speaking of rejection slips:

A guest speaker in my Magazine Writing class told us that if you send out ten query letters, and get only one response and it's a rejection, you are still doing pretty good. All the youngsters groaned at the idea, but I found it very encouraging.

I've gotten mostly non-responses, and only a couple outright rejections. But getting my first paid article (about Frank Herbert's early photojournalism) came 6-8 months after sending out my query letter. The Editor finally emailed saying somebody didn't turn in their article on time so if I turned in 500 words by morning he would print it in the next issue. So I stayed up all night throwing something together. He said it was great but turns out he didn't need it after all but he would print it next week. He next-weeked me for about 10 months. Super irritating, and I could have rewritten it better in the meantime.

That first Yes soon became a second, then a third. Again I was next-weeked for several months, but when it finally ran it was the cover story, so that instantly became a lot less irritating. But it was interesting how much easier it was getting that second assignment, compared to the decades it took getting the first one published. I just emailed the editor a half dozen more article ideas, similar and different, and the editor said let's start with these two. He's no longer working there, but the new editor approved my new article idea by the next day (partly based on my previous publication there I'm sure).

I liked hearing feedback about finding an agent. Good to know it's not easy even getting a response.
 
