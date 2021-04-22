 Skip to content
(Vox)   French bulldogs and other Instagramable fails   (vox.com) divider line
Saiga410
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If frenchies are anything like my frenchie springer mix, frenchies are arseholes.
 
daffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It is so sad that we can breed these poor dogs to have so many problems. People should stop buying designer dogs. I had a pure bred Yorkie that had been rescued from a puppy mill. He was a stud for 3 years. He was given to me and I loved him for the next 8 years. He lost most of his teeth, he also had knee problems. When he became sick, I was terrified. Then came the day I knew he was asking me to put him out of his misery. It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do. I will always blame the people that ran the mill for him dying so young. They don't care for the animals they sell. It's just about the money for them. I also think it is a bad thing to breed dogs for traits that are not healthy for the dog. When you breed them for a pushed in nose, you are almost guarantee that he will have breathing problems. These poor dogs are being breed to death. It will not stop until the demand stops.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Saiga410: If frenchies are anything like my frenchie springer mix, frenchies are arseholes.


Is frenchie springer mix your code word for your asshole?
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: It is so sad that we can breed these poor dogs to have so many problems. People should stop buying designer dogs. I had a pure bred Yorkie that had been rescued from a puppy mill. He was a stud for 3 years. He was given to me and I loved him for the next 8 years. He lost most of his teeth, he also had knee problems. When he became sick, I was terrified. Then came the day I knew he was asking me to put him out of his misery. It was the hardest thing that I ever had to do. I will always blame the people that ran the mill for him dying so young. They don't care for the animals they sell. It's just about the money for them. I also think it is a bad thing to breed dogs for traits that are not healthy for the dog. When you breed them for a pushed in nose, you are almost guarantee that he will have breathing problems. These poor dogs are being breed to death. It will not stop until the demand stops.


Sorry for your loss, did you get another fur buddy? What did you get?
 
schubie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Still better than doodles.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I recently had to put my dog down so I know how everyone is feeling. She wasn't sick or anything I just wanted to get a cat.
 
