(WJLA Washington DC)   143 goldfish found in DC backyard pond put up for adoption, not expected to have any bad memories of their ordeal   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Misc, doomed backyard pond, goldfish, DC  
posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 6:20 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
First question to potential adopter: "Do you own an Oscar fish?"
 
jackandwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Had an Oscar about 3 inches long.  I buy a 100 inch n a half feeders.  That guy (girl?) would Hoover down gold fish till they were sticking out his gills head first and had tails flapping out of his mouth.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jackandwater: Had an Oscar about 3 inches long.  I buy a 100 inch n a half feeders.  That guy (girl?) would Hoover down gold fish till they were sticking out his gills head first and had tails flapping out of his mouth.


You monster! You are poisoning your pets.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: jackandwater: Had an Oscar about 3 inches long.  I buy a 100 inch n a half feeders.  That guy (girl?) would Hoover down gold fish till they were sticking out his gills head first and had tails flapping out of his mouth.

You monster! You are poisoning your pets.


Forgot to add the picture.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UberDave: First question to potential adopter: "Do you own an Oscar fish?"


I'm Oscar.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: jackandwater: Had an Oscar about 3 inches long.  I buy a 100 inch n a half feeders.  That guy (girl?) would Hoover down gold fish till they were sticking out his gills head first and had tails flapping out of his mouth.

You monster! You are poisoning your pets.


They're not really made out of gold.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
+1 for the headline subby. I laughed out loud in the break room and got funny looks.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: +1 for the headline subby. I laughed out loud in the break room and got funny looks.


Why, what was the headline?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeBoomshadow: WTFDYW: +1 for the headline subby. I laughed out loud in the break room and got funny looks.

Why, what was the headline?


Wut?
 
crinz83
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
drain the pond! drain the pond!
 
