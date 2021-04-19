 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   India is vastly undercounting the number of deaths from COVID. Cremations vs official covid deaths = 10 times more on average. That would make the last week death toll over 100 000. Scary tag doesn't even cover it   (twitter.com) divider line
    Scary  
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Modi has made very clear he doesn't care or count the "dalit" for anything so leaving them out of the death count from covid was pretty much a given.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Potential reason: They aren't dying of COVID, they're dying of being cremated.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every scumbag leader on Earth is using Covid as a depopulation and poverty reduction tool
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So India is the Florida of South Asia?
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And Bhopal is the Florida of India.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wondered about this... the latest I saw was that they were over 300,000 new cases per day, but only 2,000 deaths per day?  That just didn't seem right to me.

I guess the assholes who wanted the population to decline are finally getting their wish.  JFC!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Every scumbag leader on Earth is using Covid as a depopulation and poverty reduction tool


some men just want to see the world burn
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: I wondered about this... the latest I saw was that they were over 300,000 new cases per day, but only 2,000 deaths per day?  That just didn't seem right to me.


Well deaths are lagging. But yeah. India's numbers have been BS since the beginning of the pandemic for various reasons. Lack of testing and accurate tests being a big part of it but also pro-modi/covid doesnt exist people in charge is the other big factor.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all going to die because some people cannot be bothered to wear masks on their stupid faces, aren't we?
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm shocked
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: We're all going to die because some people cannot be bothered to wear masks on their stupid faces, aren't we?


1.5 billion people and a GDP per capita of $2,100 USD. You do the math. 

It ain't the masks.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's try not to let cultural differences jade our response to what is a really a tragedy for all of humankind.

/be well, humans
 
marleymaniac
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, more smog in India
 
fonebone77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cant imagine we are far from india going the "blame the US for buying all the vaccines" route pretty soon.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dr_blasto: And Bhopal is the Florida of India.


https://cen.acs.org/safety/industrial​-​safety/Community-outreach-35-years-Bho​pal/97/i32

The gas plant had a sister facility elsewhere: West Virginia.

/don't blame mothman!
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Every scumbag leader on Earth is using Covid as a depopulation and poverty reduction tool


A politician visited an Indian village and asked what their needs were. "We have 2 basic needs sir," replied the villager. "First, we need a doctor."

Upon hearing this, the politician whipped out his cellphone and dialed a number. After speaking for awhile he hung up and told the village leader that a doctor would be in the village tomorrow. He then asked about the second problem.

"And, second, sir, there is no cellphone coverage anywhere in the village."
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I said at the beginning of Covid that there's no way they were going to be able to account for all the deaths in places like the New Delhi slums or remote regions. They simply don't have the infrastructure to deal with something like this. Hell, we barely do and they have four times the people we do.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The crematoriums in India are literally melting from running non-stop.   The current cremation rate is about 8 times the normal rate.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Every scumbag leader on Earth is using Covid as a depopulation and poverty reduction tool


With us, it's getting those pesky Social Security sponges off the dole. We don't give a shiat about the elderly.
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Potential reason: They aren't dying of COVID, they're dying of being cremated.


Is this you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Also, the positive test result rate has climbed from 5% to 15%.   It has gone vertical.   There will almost certainly be new variants from this outbreak.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We're all going to die because some people cannot be bothered to wear masks on their stupid faces, aren't we?


FTFY
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fonebone77: I cant imagine we are far from india going the "blame the US for buying all the vaccines" route pretty soon.


I mean ...

India hopes U.S. will soon ease ban on vaccine material exports - sources

https://www.reuters.com/business/heal​t​hcare-pharmaceuticals/india-hopeful-us​-will-soon-end-curbs-vaccine-raw-mater​ials-export-govt-sources-2021-04-19/

Why are we doing this?
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Are we screening people before they get on planes to the US?
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Question is, when will Modi start a war as a distraction?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Also, the positive test result rate has climbed from 5% to 15%.   It has gone vertical.   There will almost certainly be new variants from this outbreak.


India is now at the Voltron stage of the virus:

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/i​n​dia/triple-mutation-covid-variant-in-i​ndia-heres-what-we-know-so-far/article​show/82183386.cms
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: fonebone77: I cant imagine we are far from india going the "blame the US for buying all the vaccines" route pretty soon.

I mean ...

India hopes U.S. will soon ease ban on vaccine material exports - sources

https://www.reuters.com/business/healt​hcare-pharmaceuticals/india-hopeful-us​-will-soon-end-curbs-vaccine-raw-mater​ials-export-govt-sources-2021-04-19/

Why are we doing this?


AmericaFirst™ isn't just an idiotic economic idea. It extends to all facets of humanity. Problem is, there isn't a single politician in DC that isn't a True Believer® of AmericaFirst™ .
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hate to say this,
But it's not like this wont have long term beneficial effects for India.
They are drowning in their own waste. So many people.
This might have a more devastating effect on their population then China's  one child law
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fonebone77: I cant imagine we are far from india going the "blame the US for buying all the vaccines" route pretty soon.


India produces a shiat ton of vaccines. They have cut their vaccine export to zero.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well at least they'll be dramatically less plastic in the ocean for a decade or two
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Introduced into the ocean sorry just woke up from a nap
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

12349876: Bootleg: Potential reason: They aren't dying of COVID, they're dying of being cremated.

Is this you?

[Fark user image 850x478]


What the FARK is that?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
India....India...India.....really, you have such an ancient and colorful history and so many cultures and languages and cuisines...Thousands of years ago, your ancestors built incredible wells and water gardens,
and irrigation canals that were copied across South Asia..But you can't get fresh water, and waste removal system that  others mastered in the 1800's  to work consistently. You try to put a rover on the moon
and build nuclear weapons and can't seem to grasp the concept that diseases don't care about
arbitrary things like caste systems or wealth..

/Not that the US has a lot of room to talk down actually
// billions for defense, but kids have to beg for money for cancer treatment..
/// karmic slashies
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We should help them once they commit to cracking down on scammers and show progress. Their scammers do $10+ Billion damage to the US economy per year.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: Are we screening people before they get on planes to the US?


India variants are already in canada. Probably are in the US too.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: But yeah. India's numbers have been BS since the beginning of the pandemic for various reasons.


India's numbers have been BS since the beginning of the pandemic time for various reasons.

ftfy
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

marleymaniac: Great, more smog in India


and bodies floating in the Ganges.
 
Magnus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: So India is the Florida of South Asia?


Or as we call it, New York.
 
anfrind
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We're all going to die because some people cannot be bothered to wear masks on their stupid faces, aren't we?


We're all going to die because some idiot politicians thought they could use a pandemic against their enemies.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I said at the beginning of Covid that there's no way they were going to be able to account for all the deaths in places like the New Delhi slums or remote regions. They simply don't have the infrastructure to deal with something like this. Hell, we barely do and they have four times the people we do.


It's another Spanish Flu - the countries that work hardest to test and report will look worst, while the ones who don't try or actively suppress will look far better than they deserve, to most observers.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nick Nostril: I said at the beginning of Covid that there's no way they were going to be able to account for all the deaths in places like the New Delhi slums or remote regions. They simply don't have the infrastructure to deal with something like this. Hell, we barely do and they have four times the people we do.

It's another Spanish Flu - the countries that work hardest to test and report will look worst, while the ones who don't try or actively suppress will look far better than they deserve, to most observers.


This
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kinda hard for them to social distance though, that's a pretty shiatty situation.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nick Nostril: I said at the beginning of Covid that there's no way they were going to be able to account for all the deaths in places like the New Delhi slums or remote regions. They simply don't have the infrastructure to deal with something like this. Hell, we barely do and they have four times the people we do.

It's another Spanish Flu - the countries that work hardest to test and report will look worst, while the ones who don't try or actively suppress will look far better than they deserve, to most observers.


I doubt india in 1918 did a good job at testing and reporting and they lost like 5% of their population, 18 million people.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I saw yesterday that India's also not counting Muslim deaths in their totals, and they don't cremate their dead. The gravediggers report running out of space. So unnecessary.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
the spanish flu pandemic disproportionally affected India, killing 12-17 million people. death rates in some parts of India were as high as 8%.

in contrast, that flu had death rates of less than 1% in the US and Japan
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Nick Nostril: I said at the beginning of Covid that there's no way they were going to be able to account for all the deaths in places like the New Delhi slums or remote regions. They simply don't have the infrastructure to deal with something like this. Hell, we barely do and they have four times the people we do.

It's another Spanish Flu - the countries that work hardest to test and report will look worst, while the ones who don't try or actively suppress will look far better than they deserve, to most observers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

The data looks like any other large country.
 
12349876
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bootleg: 12349876: Bootleg: Potential reason: They aren't dying of COVID, they're dying of being cremated.

Is this you?

[Fark user image 850x478]

What the FARK is that?


WONDER SHOWZEN WONDER SHOWZEN

I won't imitate the weird speech style of the puppet but when eulogizing his father he roughly says, "When I had you cremated, I didn't know it would kill you"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
:(
I feel horrible for these folks

Our species had this coming;
We got a lot more coming too.

/It's too bad viruses and other forces of nature can't tell the innocent from the deserving
 
