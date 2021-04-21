 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Lying to a grand jury might just get you arrested, isn't that right Mr. Broward County Public Schools Superintendent? On a related note, you will also get arrested for leaking grand jury proceedings   (local10.com) divider line
    Florida, Grand jury, School Board attorney Barbara Myrick, BROWARD COUNTY, Board of directors, grand jury, Management, Jury, Florida Department of Law Enforcement  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a lot of lying to courts that goes on. It doesn't seem like they actually go after anyone very often.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Myrick, meanwhile, was arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings

Immediately above in the article is a description of what the grand jury was investigating.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm. The things that he was accused of lying about kind of sound like they could be matters of opinion. Political?
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Myrick, meanwhile, was arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings

Immediately above in the article is a description of what the grand jury was investigating.


Which description was taken from the indictment the grand jury issued. It's almost like there's very special ways we can learn what a grand jury was investigating.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hmmm. The things that he was accused of lying about kind of sound like they could be matters of opinion. Political?


Ding ding ding desatan has his hand in this somehow
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wiretap? Didn't DeSantis have the Covid whistleblower bugged?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: Myrick, meanwhile, was arrested on a charge of unlawful disclosure of statewide grand jury proceedings

Immediately above in the article is a description of what the grand jury was investigating.


It's my understanding that a Grand Jury witness is not bound by the secrecy requirement, but any lawyer involved is.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broward County.  I'll bet there'll be an angry mob being fist shakey

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tracianne: KarmicDisaster: Hmmm. The things that he was accused of lying about kind of sound like they could be matters of opinion. Political?

Ding ding ding desatan has his hand in this somehow


Or it's something simpler just diversion of funds etc. for gain or to drive an agenda and getting caught lying about it.  Wouldn't be the first time.  We'll have to see what develops.
 
