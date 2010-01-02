 Skip to content
(Firefighter Nation)   OK you saved my life, now get the FARK out or I'll fill you full of holes   (firefighternation.com) divider line
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Junkies are known for their calm and rational demeanor, especially when you just stole their high... *shrug*
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought it was common knowledge that incapacitated folks often come up swinging, which is why I was always taught that when you do CPR you jam your knuckle into the sternum as hard as you can.  This safely inflicts a lot of pain so you can ensure the person is really out from an arm's reach away.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: I thought it was common knowledge that incapacitated folks often come up swinging, which is why I was always taught that when you do CPR you jam your knuckle into the sternum as hard as you can.  This safely inflicts a lot of pain so you can ensure the person is really out from an arm's reach away.


Treating a drug overdose, which is usually hitting them with Narcan to counteract opioids can lead to a patient waking agitated.  This is more often a case if they mixed (or were unaware of it being mixed) with stimulant drugs.  One of the techniques for managing this is to slowly administer the Narcan by IV, so the person wakes gradually, rather than all at once.

The danger of opioid overdoses is depressed respiratory rate or respiratory arrest altogether.  If you have a managed airway with good ventilation, either voluntarily by the patient or with your bag-valve-mask, they patient is safe.

Patients that had degraded to the point of needing CPR, chest compressions and all, incredibly rarely wake.  At all.  They usually die.  The very few CPR saves that I've had did not regain consciousness until long after arriving in the ER.  Patients that have regained spontaneous circulation in the field after shocks/medications/compressions very much remain unconscious.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"


The fun ODs to manage are the elderly folk that are dispatched as lethargic or altered level of consciousness.  Getting on scene, it's worth checking their upper body to see if they have any fentanyl patches.  It's so rare that you can fix a problem just by pulling off a patch that it's kind of satisfying.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Percise1: Junkies are known for their calm and rational demeanor, especially when you just stole their high... *shrug*


Yeah, the junkies that flood the roads carrying their improperly purchased chinese-made products so they can return them to buy again are a problem that we can not ignore.

A reasonable individual might think that shaming them with the idea that all the wasted packaging going to landfills would be enough to shock them enough to seek treatment. It's clear they don't give an eff about the questionable labor practices of the owners of the products that they somehow ordered incorrectly or something that they feel justified in causing waste

When do we get to address this abortion of capitalist waste and selfish desire?

Just kidding. Buy more shiat made by kids so we can fill landfills, to fill the hole in your soul and demonstrate political kindness and socially responsibly with your submission to debt.

Thank you and and may no god bless you for your sacrifice.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Percise1: Junkies are known for their calm and rational demeanor, especially when you just stole their high... *shrug*

Yeah, the junkies that flood the roads carrying their improperly purchased chinese-made products so they can return them to buy again are a problem that we can not ignore.

A reasonable individual might think that shaming them with the idea that all the wasted packaging going to landfills would be enough to shock them enough to seek treatment. It's clear they don't give an eff about the questionable labor practices of the owners of the products that they somehow ordered incorrectly or something that they feel justified in causing waste

When do we get to address this abortion of capitalist waste and selfish desire?

Just kidding. Buy more shiat made by kids so we can fill landfills, to fill the hole in your soul and demonstrate political kindness and socially responsibly with your submission to debt.

Thank you and and may no god bless you for your sacrifice.


How did you go from junkies and OD's to child-labor and landfills?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: StoPPeRmobile: Percise1: Junkies are known for their calm and rational demeanor, especially when you just stole their high... *shrug*

Yeah, the junkies that flood the roads carrying their improperly purchased chinese-made products so they can return them to buy again are a problem that we can not ignore.

A reasonable individual might think that shaming them with the idea that all the wasted packaging going to landfills would be enough to shock them enough to seek treatment. It's clear they don't give an eff about the questionable labor practices of the owners of the products that they somehow ordered incorrectly or something that they feel justified in causing waste

When do we get to address this abortion of capitalist waste and selfish desire?

Just kidding. Buy more shiat made by kids so we can fill landfills, to fill the hole in your soul and demonstrate political kindness and socially responsibly with your submission to debt.

Thank you and and may no god bless you for your sacrifice.

How did you go from junkies and OD's to child-labor and landfills?


Pretty sure they are one of those posters who like putting down gibberish and pass it off as performance art. It's gotten kind of old and it's best to just ignore them.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: RogermcAllen: I thought it was common knowledge that incapacitated folks often come up swinging, which is why I was always taught that when you do CPR you jam your knuckle into the sternum as hard as you can.  This safely inflicts a lot of pain so you can ensure the person is really out from an arm's reach away.

Treating a drug overdose, which is usually hitting them with Narcan to counteract opioids can lead to a patient waking agitated.  This is more often a case if they mixed (or were unaware of it being mixed) with stimulant drugs.  One of the techniques for managing this is to slowly administer the Narcan by IV, so the person wakes gradually, rather than all at once.

The danger of opioid overdoses is depressed respiratory rate or respiratory arrest altogether.  If you have a managed airway with good ventilation, either voluntarily by the patient or with your bag-valve-mask, they patient is safe.

Patients that had degraded to the point of needing CPR, chest compressions and all, incredibly rarely wake.  At all.  They usually die.  The very few CPR saves that I've had did not regain consciousness until long after arriving in the ER.  Patients that have regained spontaneous circulation in the field after shocks/medications/compressions very much remain unconscious.


Yeah it sucks knowing but here is a citation for "Currently, about 9 in 10 people who have cardiac arrest outside the hospital die. "
https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/cpr.​h​tm

It would be cool if all those movies and show we real but life is quite the fark you for suffering.

It seems so cruel to bring suffering on those escaping the clutches of the inevitable but it seems to be par for the course.

Ever wonder why baby humans cry when they are born? It struck a nerve recently when someone mentioned it is because they are being brought back upon this plane of existence once again and all there memories were being ripped from them to start all over.

Humans. I mean huindividuals mostly suck. Especially those that pretend to care.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"


You are a disgusting person.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"

The fun ODs to manage are the elderly folk that are dispatched as lethargic or altered level of consciousness.  Getting on scene, it's worth checking their upper body to see if they have any fentanyl patches.  It's so rare that you can fix a problem just by pulling off a patch that it's kind of satisfying.


farking magic! Do not reduce your toiled learning to one act that seems to be simple. It's farking magic!

Thank you.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"


Yep, then said junkie gets all pissed off that their high is gone, so they flip out on the EMT, and go back out and OD again.  One chick in my county got hit over 3 times with Narcan from EMTs in one night.  It's a waste of Narcan.  It happens a lot here.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
1 , 2 , 10

Home Alone - Angels With Filthy Souls (only the clip)
Youtube 4dGOfFbzvq4
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: StoPPeRmobile: Percise1: Junkies are known for their calm and rational demeanor, especially when you just stole their high... *shrug*

Yeah, the junkies that flood the roads carrying their improperly purchased chinese-made products so they can return them to buy again are a problem that we can not ignore.

A reasonable individual might think that shaming them with the idea that all the wasted packaging going to landfills would be enough to shock them enough to seek treatment. It's clear they don't give an eff about the questionable labor practices of the owners of the products that they somehow ordered incorrectly or something that they feel justified in causing waste

When do we get to address this abortion of capitalist waste and selfish desire?

Just kidding. Buy more shiat made by kids so we can fill landfills, to fill the hole in your soul and demonstrate political kindness and socially responsibly with your submission to debt.

Thank you and and may no god bless you for your sacrifice.

How did you go from junkies and OD's to child-labor and landfills?


The farkers that can not stop buying and returning are addicts. They threaten the lives of others in their quest for their next fix in the roads and create waste that goes to filling landfills.

It's pretty fn clear. You are just predjudiced and the correct individuals haven't showed you where to correctly place your feels for caring these lost souls.

What's important is to shame those showing you a problem other individuals have. It's a cycle that you can not acknowledge yet. You will though.
 
mrparks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"

You are a disgusting person.


Calls them like I sees them.

/Whale biologist
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Houston police surrounded the house and the man surrendered peacefully.

Sounds like the cops are all gungrabbers.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"

Yep, then said junkie gets all pissed off that their high is gone, so they flip out on the EMT, and go back out and OD again.  One chick in my county got hit over 3 times with Narcan from EMTs in one night.  It's a waste of Narcan.  It happens a lot here.


That is very frustrating.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Percise1: Junkies are known for their calm and rational demeanor, especially when you just stole their high... *shrug*

Yeah, the junkies that flood the roads carrying their improperly purchased chinese-made products so they can return them to buy again are a problem that we can not ignore.

A reasonable individual might think that shaming them with the idea that all the wasted packaging going to landfills would be enough to shock them enough to seek treatment. It's clear they don't give an eff about the questionable labor practices of the owners of the products that they somehow ordered incorrectly or something that they feel justified in causing waste

When do we get to address this abortion of capitalist waste and selfish desire?

Just kidding. Buy more shiat made by kids so we can fill landfills, to fill the hole in your soul and demonstrate political kindness and socially responsibly with your submission to debt.

Thank you and and may no god bless you for your sacrifice.


You sound like you need some Narcan. Try not to shoot anyone afterwards...
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrparks: EMS are dicks to addicts. They probably had it coming.

"Woo! Get to save a life! Aww dang it's just another OD. Maaan!"


I was at a bar with a cocaine nut fireman one night. We had to throw him out for snorting lines in the back room.

He told me "I saved a guy's life today, he was having a heart attack"

So did you hose him down?

Boy the string of profanities... don't like it, don't do coke in the bar, asshole.
 
