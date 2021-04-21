 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Ships on Lake Ontario are safe again as Toronto Police have caught the dread pirate terrorizing the area   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Thank goodness.  Alexander Hamilton is safe now.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ARRRRRRR
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so global warming is over then?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Salty Bob's branching out.
The Last Saskatchewan Pirate by Captain Tractor
Youtube 8G_L9tXEwmc
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Canuckian army is gonna be mighty pissed. That was their only sidearm.

/please don't believe this, gullible yanks
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The caught Dennis Moore?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
A Glock. Good job, Mounties.
 
EL EM
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Stand and deliver.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Roberts?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: ARRRRRRR, eh?


FTFY
 
S10Calade
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The US doesn't even consider a black powder weapon a "firearm" and then there's the Canuckistan police who act like they just took a machine gun off the streets by finding one.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: gopher321: ARRRRRRR, eh? Sorry.

FTFY


FTFY
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

S10Calade: The US doesn't even consider a black powder weapon a "firearm" and then there's the Canuckistan police who act like they just took a machine gun off the streets by finding one.


Sorry aboot that.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gordon Lightfoot frantically writing lyrics for a new song.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
WTF is this shiat?
Do they want a farking hero cookie for taking a paperweight off the streets?
fark cops.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: WTF is this shiat?
Do they want a farking hero cookie for taking a paperweight off the streets?
fark cops.


They can't do anything right anywhere, can they? Christ, unbunch your panties for one second.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: SumoJeb: WTF is this shiat?
Do they want a farking hero cookie for taking a paperweight off the streets?
fark cops.

They can't do anything right anywhere, can they? Christ, unbunch your panties for one second.


In his defense, a knife is arguably more dangerous than that "gun". Assuming it went within 6' of where you were aiming, I'm pretty sure I could stab a lot of people in the amount of time it would take to reload 1 time.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Thank goodness.  Alexander Hamilton is safe now.


Uh hello, spoiler alert?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ok, there's a story here and I kinda want to know what it is.
 
Mollari [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

S10Calade: The US doesn't even consider a black powder weapon a "firearm" and then there's the Canuckistan police who act like they just taken a machine gun off the streets by finding one.


Jealous?
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ships on Lake Ontario are safe again as Toronto Police have caught the dread pirate terrorizing the area

The pirate's parrot was charged with being an accessory.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

S10Calade: Gyrfalcon: SumoJeb: WTF is this shiat?
Do they want a farking hero cookie for taking a paperweight off the streets?
fark cops.

They can't do anything right anywhere, can they? Christ, unbunch your panties for one second.

In his defense, a knife is arguably more dangerous than that "gun". Assuming it went within 6' of where you were aiming, I'm pretty sure I could stab a lot of people in the amount of time it would take to reload 1 time.


That's true; but I believe the story is meant to be amusing.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

S10Calade: The US doesn't even consider a black powder weapon a "firearm" and then there's the Canuckistan police who act like they just took a machine gun off the streets by finding one.


Even in the UK a muzzle loaded handgun is legal to own.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's not a gun...well, itll still put a large hole in you. This thing has trouble putting a hole in a soda can, great fun to play with though...
Most Dangerous Object in the Office: Pocket Artillery Mini Cannon - Wired
Youtube 4sc-loDmaHw
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: WTF is this shiat?
Do they want a farking hero cookie for taking a paperweight off the streets?
fark cops.


Or maybe they posted it as a deadpan joke. No, no, that's too obvious, they must be doing something too stupid to believe, that's how actual people operate.
 
S10Calade
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mollari: S10Calade: The US doesn't even consider a black powder weapon a "firearm" and then there's the Canuckistan police who act like they just took a machine gun off the streets by finding one.

Jealous?

Jealous?


Not really. I'd rather throw my AR at someone than have to depend on the pistol saving my life. At least the AR has some weight, pointy edges and is going at whatever I throw it at.
 
roc6783
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok, but has the area been cleared of Rodents of Unusual Size?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: S10Calade: Gyrfalcon: SumoJeb: WTF is this shiat?
Do they want a farking hero cookie for taking a paperweight off the streets?
fark cops.

They can't do anything right anywhere, can they? Christ, unbunch your panties for one second.

In his defense, a knife is arguably more dangerous than that "gun". Assuming it went within 6' of where you were aiming, I'm pretty sure I could stab a lot of people in the amount of time it would take to reload 1 time.

That's true; but I believe the story is meant to be amusing.


I got it but now that you put it out in the open & I had to acknowledge it, the fun is ALL gone.
 
