(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Turtle crashes through windshield on I-95, injures woman. Koopa Paratroopa general unavailable for comment   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
18
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was the shell blue or red?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Early marketing for a Gamera spin-off movie?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Was the shell blue or red?


Red.  There wasn't a smoking crater in the road after.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably fallout from the bald eagle recovery.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aeschylus chuckles, while rubbing the sore spot on his head...
 
SeedFreak [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was dropped by a large bird, an eagle or an osprey. Hubs had a hawk drop a snake on his windshield and he drove home with it wrapped around the windshield wiper. Ugh.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could the turtle be impeached in the senate for attempted murder?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acad1228
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Amazingly, the turtle survived "

All I wanted to know
 
invictus2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
IGNORANCE IS BLISS!

[HD] Ignorance is BLISS - Jellyfish
Youtube Xdwze-Wj6_4
 
Lumber Jack Off [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Early marketing for a Gamera spin-off movie?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm not looking to die but if I were to die tomorrow, it'd be pretty farking awesome to be killed by a turtle crashing through my windshield after another vehicle sent it flying.

Donatello Turtle is Best Turtle!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is Bowser available for comment?
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
cough.
ready to be piled on.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SeedFreak: It was dropped by a large bird, an eagle or an osprey. Hubs had a hawk drop a snake on his windshield and he drove home with it wrapped around the windshield wiper. Ugh.


Could be. Have you ever seen a rock-shaped rock get popped just the right way that it flings up in the air and into a windshield though. Turtles are like that but more aerodynamically turtle-shaped
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Guess Om's aim was a little off this time.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

