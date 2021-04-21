 Skip to content
(WWLP)   Man killed by Worcester police responding to bomb threat. Soy sauce police continue to show restraint   (wwlp.com) divider line
24
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
they are just trying to play ketchup with their counterparts in Minneapolis and Columbus.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They may be showing restraint but they're being quite salty.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Woosta? I'd expect crazy, but of a slightly different, pungent flavor.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So they're now killing people who are responding to bomb threats?

/ obligatory misinterpretation
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: They may be showing restraint but they're being quite salty.


damnit
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These headlines are getting saucy
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thought for the day

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, you're saying they couldn't cut the mustard?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

khitsicker: they are just trying to play ketchup with their counterparts in Minneapolis and Columbus.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Worcester County DA Joseph Early said the man was wearing body armor, holding a rifle, and wearing a backpack with wires coming out of it..."

Picture of the suspect(s):
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whew thank goodness he was Asian. Did he set up us the bomb?
 
pwkpete
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's just the worcst, I hate it when that happens...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They're still at Slap Ya Mama's trailer every other week for a domestic disturbance, but no one gets killed there.

Maybe it's because he's a powder and not a Liquid Of Color.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: So they're now killing people who are responding to bomb threats?

/ obligatory misinterpretation


Anti-Asian bias, that's why the soy sauce didn't get involved.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Whew thank goodness he was Asian. Did he set up us the bomb?


It was a clock!
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The police CLAIM a bunch of stuff right after a killing.
Rarely does their story hold up - especially if some bystander video appears.
 
docilej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: justanotherfarkinfarker: Whew thank goodness he was Asian. Did he set up us the bomb?

It was a clock!


Fark user imageView Full Size

  Looks like his time was up
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Terroryaki?
 
Northern
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The police CLAIM a bunch of stuff right after a killing.
Rarely does their story hold up - especially if some bystander video appears.


They dropped a yankees jersey and cap next to the corpse to justify the shooting.
/got nuthin
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cops sure do kill a lot of people here. If a thousand people were dying in airplanes crashes every year would we do anything about that?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphi​c​s/investigations/police-shootings-data​base/
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Whew thank goodness he was Asian. Did he set up us the bomb?


You have no chance to survive make your time!
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Cops sure do kill a lot of people here. If a thousand people were dying in airplanes crashes every year would we do anything about that?

https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphic​s/investigations/police-shootings-data​base/


Half a million died from COVID in less than a year and the former guy didn't do anything about it...
 
nursetim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BenSaw2: So they're now killing people who are responding to bomb threats?

/ obligatory misinterpretation


I interpreted the headline to mean they killed someone unrelated to the bomb threat, which given how things are with the police not an unrealistic thing to happen.
 
