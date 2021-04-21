 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   The latest thing waiting to kill you in your own home? Glass shower doors. The explody kind
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
After filing a claim with their insurance company...

I pretty much need a tornado to meet my deductible...
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Lady Breaks Glass Door In Tw£rking Video while entertaining her Fans on live video
Youtube nHLQvCmYP6E
 
guestguy
36 minutes ago  
Maybe if you stopped fapping in the shower, Jesus wouldn't need to smite thee...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
36 minutes ago  
Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.


The shop vac? I'd hope so, otherwise it would be a waste of time.
 
The Martian Manhandler
33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.


Yep - same thing happened to me while I was in the shower. Luckily my wife was home to help me out by clearing a path for me to step out of the tub.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.


Yeah, this happened at an apartment we rented. The wife was in the tub and asked me to open the door (She'd had it closed to keep the steam in). It slipped off the track and shattered, giving her a few cuts and a bathtub absolutely full of glass.

Told the apartment complex. They replaced the door, but didn't even inquire if my wife was injured by their shiatty door, even though I expressly mentioned that she had been in the tub and covered with glass. Should have sued those farkers. Usually all I need to know is that the place where an injury or potential one occurred is that they care about what happened. THis place didn't give a fark.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
33 minutes ago  
LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.
 
Malenfant [recently expired TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.


I'm glad mine didn't. It allowed me to install a curved shower rod which makes the shower much more roomy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

Malenfant: NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.

I'm glad mine didn't. It allowed me to install a curved shower rod which makes the shower much more roomy.


Yeah, but shower curtains don't always seal up on the ends and cold drafts get in, so I'm torn. Each has plusses and minuses...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
26 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.


I personally prefer a curtain to a door - I don't get why anyone would "pay up" for something so markedly inferior.
 
emersonbiggins
26 minutes ago  
Only when they lose their temper
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
25 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, but shower curtains don't always seal up on the ends and cold drafts get in, so I'm torn. Each has plusses and minuses...


I guess that could be it - it's not cold enough here for me to be bothered by such things.
 
WastrelWay
23 minutes ago  
It's not just shower doors, which should be made better. I have always objected when people take any kind of glass into the bathroom. First, your coke bottle, etc. doesn't belong in the bathroom, because no food or drink does. Stone Age people knew that. We still have an expression "don't shiat where you eat" and the reverse is true.

Second, people go barefoot in the bathroom.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
22 minutes ago  

toraque: Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.

The shop vac? I'd hope so, otherwise it would be a waste of time.


I thought he meant the wife, as a reward for cleaning all that glass.
 
phishrace
22 minutes ago  
A couple is warning homeowners about a bathroom blast that sent glass shards shattering.

I don't see any 'shards' in the pic. Tempered glass can take a shiatton of abuse before it breaks. When it does break, it breaks into a million tiny pieces. No shards.

tl;dr Your shower door will never try to kill you.
 
GoodyTwoSocks
19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Malenfant: NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.

I'm glad mine didn't. It allowed me to install a curved shower rod which makes the shower much more roomy.

Yeah, but shower curtains don't always seal up on the ends and cold drafts get in, so I'm torn. Each has plusses and minuses...


Get two curtains, so there's more fabric to bunch at the ends?  I've also seen suction cups and magnets, and even little fenders to reduce splashes escaping.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
19 minutes ago  
I hate bathtub/shower combos. I dont farking take baths. A nice shower stall, walk behind the wall, take your shower, floor drain, easy to keep clean.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
18 minutes ago  
Temper, temper...
 
Tangenital
16 minutes ago  
Not a shower but I was driving my first year (2012) Hyundai Veloster on the highway when KRA-BOWM the sunroof exploded. Pebbles of glass rained down on my head and the back of my shirt was filled. At first I thought someone had shot at me (this was in Texas - don't live there anymore).

Turned out that first and second year Velosters had a defect with certain batches of sunroof which were installed in a bind and were like ticking time bombs.
 
Gin Buddy
14 minutes ago  
I love my walk-in shower with its glass door. Mine swings open like a regular door and the other bathroom has sliding doors.
 
bughunter
13 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.

I personally prefer a curtain to a door - I don't get why anyone would "pay up" for something so markedly inferior.


I much prefer doors.  I can't *stand* it when the hot air rising causes the curtain to suck in and *touch* me...

Not even a curved curtain rod prevents that.

But then, I take *very* hot showers.  The suckage is no match for any material that could be called a "curtain."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.


Isn't safety glass supposed to be.......safe?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: It's not just shower doors, which should be made better. I have always objected when people take any kind of glass into the bathroom. First, your coke bottle, etc. doesn't belong in the bathroom, because no food or drink does. Stone Age people knew that. We still have an expression "don't shiat where you eat" and the reverse is true.

Second, people go barefoot in the bathroom.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
Do you shiat in the shower?  Ew. That's where I eat!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
11 minutes ago  

bughunter: Enigmamf: NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.

I personally prefer a curtain to a door - I don't get why anyone would "pay up" for something so markedly inferior.

I much prefer doors.  I can't *stand* it when the hot air rising causes the curtain to suck in and *touch* me...

Not even a curved curtain rod prevents that.

But then, I take *very* hot showers.  The suckage is no match for any material that could be called a "curtain."


If your shower head is on a hose, rotate it to hit the curtain dead center.  That will push it away.

Or leave the end a little open so air flows in at that spot instead.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
11 minutes ago  
Working at a hockey arena that still has large panes of tempered glass, dealing woth stuff is my life.

If you think shower doors are nasty, try a 4x8 sheet of 5/8 inch temper glass. Fun times.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.

Isn't safety glass supposed to be.......safe?


Tempered glass is pretty safe when it breaks.  "Safety Glass" is generally laminated glass (2sheets with a plastic sheet in the middle) . Like the windshield on your car.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
9 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Rent Party: Our surround door came off the track and shattered all over my wife.  It cut and nicked her up as safety glass shatters into a brazillian pieces and it scared the shiat out of her.   I spent the next twn days or so with the shop vac getting stray bits up off the floor.

It sucked.

Isn't safety glass supposed to be.......safe?


Compared to regular glass? It is.

Tempered safety glass shatters into little razor covered chunks instead of long vorpal scythes. You'd still have to Die Hard it out of a bathroom if it asplodes, but your femoral arteries should be ok.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
9 minutes ago  

bughunter: I much prefer doors.  I can't *stand* it when the hot air rising causes the curtain to suck in and *touch* me...

Not even a curved curtain rod prevents that.

But then, I take *very* hot showers.  The suckage is no match for any material that could be called a "curtain."


Look for some magnetic shower curtain weights that cut down on that sort of thing.
 
bughunter
8 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: bughunter: Enigmamf: NM Volunteer: LOL as if my landlords would spend money on glass shower doors.

I personally prefer a curtain to a door - I don't get why anyone would "pay up" for something so markedly inferior.

I much prefer doors.  I can't *stand* it when the hot air rising causes the curtain to suck in and *touch* me...

Not even a curved curtain rod prevents that.

But then, I take *very* hot showers.  The suckage is no match for any material that could be called a "curtain."

If your shower head is on a hose, rotate it to hit the curtain dead center.  That will push it away.

Or leave the end a little open so air flows in at that spot instead.


Or install a sliding glass door.

/done investigated them options
//and made my choice
 
bughunter
7 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: magnetic shower curtain weights


///them too
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
2 minutes ago  
Lets see... 500 ER cases per year / 300,000,000 residents = 1.667e-6 percent chance of experiencing this... I'll take my chances for the trade off.
That's higher a percentage than catching leprosy from an armadillo, and much lower than getting randomly shot as you go about your day.
I guess I'll just stay home and shower behind a glass door with an armadillo... *shrug*
 
