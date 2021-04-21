 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Soldier dies in paratrooper training jump, completing this week's Fark Parachute fatality trifecta   (wcax.com) divider line
33
    More: Sad, United States Army, FORT BRAGG, Brigade, News outlets, Abigail Jenks of Gansevoort, 82nd Airborne Division, news release, UH-60 Black Hawk  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a fair amount of people who died in the military, all in training. It's risky stuff even when no one is shooting at you.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, in Russia
Russian Paratrooper dangles from helicopter when jump goes wrong
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't think it was the jump that killed the soldier.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blood Upon the Risers (Gory Gory What a Hell of a Way to Die)
Youtube vzrYgDnewSI
 
Phoenix19851
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/vzrYgDne​wSI]


Damn it!  You beat me to it.

/Gory, gory.
//RIP in peace soldier
///seriously, rest in peace.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.


I have approx 500 jumps. I have yet to do a hop and pop from 3,000ft.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: I knew a fair amount of people who died in the military, all in training. It's risky stuff even when no one is shooting at you.


After a parachute failure it really is an amount of people.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And worse, he failed the training.
 
Myria
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And worse, he failed the training.


She
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And worse, he failed the training.


He can still probably find an embedded position.
 
guestguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a good thing they caught this during training, rather than combat...or someone could've gotten hurt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

pounddawg: dothemath: Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.

I have approx 500 jumps. I have yet to do a hop and pop from 3,000ft.


I dont even know what the average helicopter drop alt is.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't.
Jump.
Out.
Of.
Airplanes.
Or, well, anything above the ground, really.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Bird shiat and fools...
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You know that para trained officers have reached senior positions when we still think it's a viable form of warfare, right up there with cavalry charges and defensive trenches.

/Feel sorry for the lady.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pounddawg: dothemath: Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.

I have approx 500 jumps. I have yet to do a hop and pop from 3,000ft.


shiat, even in jump school it's 1250'.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pounddawg: dothemath: Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.

I have approx 500 jumps. I have yet to do a hop and pop from 3,000ft.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Used to know a guy who was in the Airborne Regiment before it was disbanded.  Big motherfarker, used to joke he was last out of the plane, first on the ground.
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Awe (para)shoot.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: pounddawg: dothemath: Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.

I have approx 500 jumps. I have yet to do a hop and pop from 3,000ft.

[Fark user image image 180x280]

Used to know a guy who was in the Airborne Regiment before it was disbanded.  Big motherfarker, used to joke he was last out of the plane, first on the ground.


Was his name Paul? It sounds like Paul.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not the fall that'll kill ya, it's the sudden stop at the end.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Last thing the jumpmaster heard was
"Abigaaaaail... Jenks!"
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A young man joined the Army and signed up with the paratroopers. He went though the standard training, completed the practice jumps from higher and higher structures, and finally went to take his first jump from an airplane. The next day, he called home to his father to tell him the news.
"So, did you jump?" the father asked.
"Well, let me tell you what happened. We got up in the plane, and the sergeant opened up the door and asked for volunteers. About a dozen men got up and just walked out of the plane!"
"Is that when you jumped?" asked the father.
"Um, not yet. Then the sergeant started to grab the other men one at a time and throw them out the door."
"Did you jump then?" asked the father.
"I'm getting to that. Every one else had jumped, and I was the last man left on the plane. I told the sergeant that I was too scared to jump. He told be to get off the plane or he'd kick my butt."
"So, did you jump?"
"Not then. He tried to push me out of the plane, but I grabbed onto the door and refused to go. Finally he called over the Jump Master. The Jump Master is this great big guy, about six-foot five, and 250 pounds. He said to me, 'Boy, are you gonna jump or not?' I said, 'No, sir. I'm too scared.' So the Jump Master pulled down his zipper and took his penis out. I swear, it was about ten inches long and as big around as a baseball bat! He said, 'Boy, either you jump out that door, or I'm sticking this little baby up your ass.'"
"So, did you jump?" asked the father.
"Well, a little, at first."

/RIP paratrooper.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: You know that para trained officers have reached senior positions when we still think it's a viable form of warfare, right up there with cavalry charges and defensive trenches.

/Feel sorry for the lady.


This, air assault has a useful place in military operations.

The only thing airborne would actually be useful for is fast insertion of support personnel after an area is initially secured.

The only place in combat operations airborne had any use left is possibly special ops.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I'm an excellent driver: we still think it's a viable form of warfare,


So when our guys need to capture the airfield or oil platform are they going to take the bus?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Location, location, location" Abraham Lincoln

Boogie Pimps - 'Somebody To Love' (Official Video)
Youtube t6HSlZBNwUQ
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: I'm an excellent driver: we still think it's a viable form of warfare,

So when our guys need to capture the airfield or oil platform are they going to take the bus?


Safer than Boeing
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: I'm an excellent driver: You know that para trained officers have reached senior positions when we still think it's a viable form of warfare, right up there with cavalry charges and defensive trenches.

/Feel sorry for the lady.

This, air assault has a useful place in military operations.

The only thing airborne would actually be useful for is fast insertion of support personnel after an area is initially secured.

The only place in combat operations airborne had any use left is possibly special ops.


Helicopters can't fly halfway around the world to seize an airfield.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Am I wrong in thinking she wasn't parachuting in, but doing a zipline drop from the helicopter?

/back to reRTFA
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yes

Jenks was performing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Yes

Jenks was performing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk


That means she was jumping with a parachute.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

g.fro: Fara Clark: Yes

Jenks was performing a static-line jump from a UH-60 Blackhawk

That means she was jumping with a parachute.


And off to the googles we go
 
petec
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pounddawg: dothemath: Id much rather jump out of a C-130 at 25K than a Blackhawk from 3K.

I have approx 500 jumps. I have yet to do a hop and pop from 3,000ft.


they made me do one during training at the local jump shop

called it a 'simulated plane went bad, get out now' or something

was +20 years ago
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.