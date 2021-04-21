 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Time in a bottle: Beal Botany Experiment is 140 years old and still growing   (npr.org) divider line
8
    More: Spiffy, Bottle, Experiment, Seed, Germination, Frank Telewski, glass bottles, Plant, Collegiality  
•       •       •

496 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Apr 2021 at 9:36 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neat.  The only way that could be cooler would be if the original prof had pulled an Emmett Brown and had a letter delivered to that spot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Young Ones - we sow the seed, nature grows the seed and then we eat the seed
Youtube 2xjaLxHLE0I
 
huntercr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/obscure?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, according to the official timeline, the Botany Bay experiment launched in 1996.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I ALWAYS think, how the say birds spread seed. But, If that is correct why don't funny things pop up in odd places.
(More than a random tree here and there)
I ponder the same about our poop. Why don't rivers and what not have random food crops on their shores.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We were doing a college tour at a bigger Pennsylvania (near Philadelphia ) college and our tour guide was showing us around the campus. As we walk past a fairly low-level building, the tour guide points out the building and says: "That's the Botany Building.....I don't know who it was named after."  SMFH.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ less than a minute ago  

huntercr: [upload.wikimedia.org image 450x224]

/obscure?


Not at all.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.