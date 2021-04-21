Fark NotNewsletter: Give me your weird, your silly, your Floridian masses

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
This has been a historically low volume week for weird news stories. Normally I'm able to compile enough material to do the Fark News Livestream 2-3 times per week, but this week it looks like the only livestream will be Thursday. The good news is we have tons of stuff for one show, just not really enough for more than one. Aside from the general shift in the news cycle we've been seeing since January, I think the main culprit is that there are actually a few important but not super funny news stories dominating coverage this week. So join us for the livestream Thursday at 8:15 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. depending on when schedules calm down. We'll post a link on the main page before we start.
Today's TotalFark discussion topic is related to last week's discussion re: Farks2Give and Swear Jar etc. Last week I needed a name for something coming soon, this week it's logo time. Drop in and see what you think. And if you don't already have TotalFark, you can sign up and join the conversation instantly.
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
vudukungfu shared a story about getting an Article 15 back in the '70s
Biscuit Tin defended an Ontario health and wellness store that prohibits vaccinated people from entering
Dasher McHappenstance suggested a special kind of hell for the Army staff sergeant who was seen on video harassing a Black man in their neighborhood
leeto2 most likely misidentified an object in a real estate listing photo
edmo was expecting to hear this defense in the Derek Chauvin trial
WTFDYW... you know, I'm gonna just let you find out the context for this one on your own
Pocket Ninja talked about what a good role model one police officer is
ecmoRandomNumbers figured out where the fancy decor in a home listing came from
WonderDave1 asked a fellow Farker to be more thoughtful when emphasizing text
Purple_Urkle was happy to have a new way to insult extroverts
Smart:
theflatline figured that hoping racists just grow out of their racism might not be the most effective strategy
optikeye explained bobcat thinking
danvon discussed the people whose attention you do not want if you're in the military
theflatline shared a story about having an unsettling encounter with the police and a neighbor
fortheloveof gave advice on what to do if you see a member of the military breaking the law
make me some tea looked into a story about a couple who went missing in Death Valley
Martian_Astronomer was itching for a grammar fight
GoodDoctorB thought that articles about water shortages in the West tend to miss a big part of the problem
CSB Sunday Morning: Moving stories
Smart: Bathia_Mapes had some unwanted help
Funny: tenalquot helped friends move into a cabin where the previous residents had left a surprise
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Badmoodman knew what would happen after Bernie Madoff died
Circusdog320 made a mature suggestion if the COVID-19 vaccines were named for Donald Trump
arrogantbastich admired the Champion for Freedom Award given to Trump by Senator Rick Scott
RodneyToady predicted Mike Lindell's next business venture after he launches his Amazon competitor, MyStore
feIching pen had a theory on why Lindell's new social media platform failed to launch when it was supposed to
Politics Smart:
RodneyToady gave an example of victim blaming that actually happens, rather than the imaginary kind
Pocket Ninja talked about what kind of a person President Biden is
Marcus Aurelius knew who else didn't belong to any white supremacist organizations
cettin summed up a good portion of American politics
ChrisDe looked at how restaurants in the U.S. are staffed from a different perspective
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week, listed from highest number of votes down
Photoshops:
zeon braved the lightning to mock a cow
I_Am_Weasel showed a window washer getting some Payback
Terrapin Bound cooked up some fresh steaks
zeon demonstrated the wrong way to heat up your food
zeon put on a sky show (warning: flashing lights)
Yammering_Splat_Vector bearly solved this puzzle
Wrongo was definitely done with cleaning windows
bugdozer should have mooved somewhere else
PhotoshopCrazy showed off an elegant bowling technique
I_Am_Weasel blocked traffic again
Fartist Friday: Fartist Friday's Paper Anniversary
kabloink drew a little church on the prairie
Fartist Friday will be taking the week off, but will return next week
Farktography: Hygge
reddfrogg took a photo of the rightful owner of the comfiest seat in the house
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
The Fark Weird News Quiz is out now, so go give it a try.
