 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Mommy's alright daddy's alright, they're vaccinated. Surrender, surrender, give your kids away to open   (theatlantic.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Vaccine, landscape of COVID-19 risk, absolute number of cases, 19-year-old, pharmaceutical companies, COVID-19 shot, younger kids  
•       •       •

274 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 5:05 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, now people want to care about kids getting it?

the whole claim of 'omg we gotta get schools open' was they'll be fine, they can't really get it anyway and they'll be fine if they do
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cool, fu*k those kids.

To me youre not a real person until youre old enough to drive to the store and get me a pack of cigarettes.
Ten years old.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Huh.  New Mexico had a bad month for COVID, between schools and restaurants reopening, and idiots saying "we're in Turquoise so no masks anymore".  So almost half the state regressed.  It's still an adult disease here.

But the Navajo Nation has their shiat together, the stay-at-home stuff is still being renewed month after month, and they haven't had any deaths in the past ten days.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: oh, now people want to care about kids getting it?

the whole claim of 'omg we gotta get schools open' was they'll be fine, they can't really get it anyway and they'll be fine if they do


The opposite of whatever is currently happening is clearly what they want to have happen.
 
Buck Fiden
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"We Are Turning COVID-19 Into a Young Person's Disease"

Sweet, fark em.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
still waiting for Virginia to demand all kids go to school during the summer to make up for all the "falling behind" that occurred.

Still waiting for all that concern to show up about the kids educations.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I mustt admit that there is some delight in watching the people who have kids lose their shiat.

Oh... you can't underpay teachers to watch your idiot rugrats all day?
Up yours. Welcome to parenthood. Do a better job next time.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I seriously just don't get it.  Our schools opened f2f in august and there hasn't been an issue other than one kid had close contact and one school went virtual for a week.  Other than that nothing.  What is everyone else apparently doing wrong?
 
tasloi16 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Cool, fu*k those kids.

To me youre not a real person until youre old enough to drive to the store and get me a pack of cigarettes.
Ten years old.


My 8 year old is tall enough to reach the clutch and see over the wheel....
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.