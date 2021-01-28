 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Between the poisoning, prison camp, and denial of medical care, Alexi Navalny's supporters are starting to think Putin might want him dead   (bbc.com) divider line
    Alexei Navalny, Vladimir Putin, prison hunger strike  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin ought to be pondering the outcome of creating a martyr.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Putin ought to be pondering the outcome of creating a martyr.


That's why he stuck him in a prison camp instead of just executing him on the spot. Less dramatic than an execution, and by the time Navalny actually dies, Putin's hoping that there aren't enough people who'd get fired up about it to cause a problem.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pooty-Put-you-in-a-grave, amiright?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing Navalny would prove all of Putin's critics correct.

Typical Putin to be blood thirsty.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin was screwed when Navalny pulled a rasputin. He should have just shot him on the street. I'm sure Russia has military marksmen that are world class. It would have been "all done" by now.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isn't he on a hunger strike, though?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

edmo: Putin ought to be pondering the outcome of creating a martyr.


He liked the Magnitsky Act so much - US needs a Navalny Act after the abuse by the Russian state leads to his unfortunate demise.

Lets turns the screws even tighter. The oligarchs will eventually turn on him.
 
BowChickaMaoWow
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm sure RT will be rejected without consideration by farkers because "propaganda" but the obsession with navalny is pretty cynical if you dig into it. There are some useful reports on RT by western writers who challenge the US propaganda system's narrative.

Basically Navalny is a stooge for some of the bigger oligarchs in Russia. Hes certainly no liberal hero.

He also has been seen by several doctors, just not his personal physician.

American prisoners don't get to select their own doctors either. They have access to the doctor(s) at the prison.

So duh hes not going to get to see his personal physician.

She's pretty sketchy too. Probably on the US payroll.

I just have no use for navalny. He's basically a western puppet like Guaido. Not many people in Russia seem to like or support him.

The current protests kind of look like a trump rally. Sparse and attended by crazies.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: Isn't he on a hunger strike, though?


according to a random chatbot:

He is on a hunger strike but can drink some small amount of water. He weighs 130 pounds. He is beginning to have some pain in his leg so please continue to pray for him. Tomorrow we will go back to the hospital at 9: 00 am for more blood work, another dose of chemo, to see Dr. P and another doctor, get to see the social worker, get the results from the blood work and get his clothing. He lost a lot of weight on the day of the doctor's visit, so hopefully he will gain a little back. Well thanks again for your prayers,

I don't think that's accurate information.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RasIanI: edmo: Putin ought to be pondering the outcome of creating a martyr.

He liked the Magnitsky Act so much - US needs a Navalny Act after the abuse by the Russian state leads to his unfortunate demise.

Lets turns the screws even tighter. The oligarchs will eventually turn on him.


We've been waiting a couple decades for the oligarchs to turn. It's not going to happen.

An unfortunate, mysterious explosion at the Kremlin which tragically kills Putin is pretty much the only way to rid the world of him.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Putin won't live forever....right?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: RasIanI: edmo: Putin ought to be pondering the outcome of creating a martyr.

He liked the Magnitsky Act so much - US needs a Navalny Act after the abuse by the Russian state leads to his unfortunate demise.

Lets turns the screws even tighter. The oligarchs will eventually turn on him.

We've been waiting a couple decades for the oligarchs to turn. It's not going to happen.

An unfortunate, mysterious explosion at the Kremlin which tragically kills Putin is pretty much the only way to rid the world of him.


Money eventually talks.
 
BowChickaMaoWow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you want to have a better grasp of the whole Navalny situation I'd reccomend this article.

https://mronline.org/2021/01/28/oliga​r​chy-in-russia-alexei-navalnys-telling-​mistake/

Its by a western source and nuanced perspective.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Kill me, maybe?
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Putin won't live forever....right?


I have to believe that the only folks left in Russia after all the crap he's done is either "yes men" or Navaly supporters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So people are starting to fear that the person that already tried to kill him once might intend to kill him?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So people are protesting Navalny's continued arrest in the streets of Moscow, 120k Russian soldier have amassed on the Ukraine border and Iran-backed militias in Syria have kicked the hornets nest by launching a missile at an Israeli nuclear power plant. Do you think Vlad might be just a little overstretched at the moment?

/now kick 'em in the nuts with a bunch of financial sanctions
 
Opacity [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This headline really goes out on a limb... I'm all for analysis and critical thinking, but let's take a wait and see approach until all of the facts are out. For all we know this is another disinformation campaign by the Buddhists.
 
davidv
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BowChickaMaoWow: I'm sure RT will be rejected without consideration by farkers because "propaganda" but the obsession with navalny is pretty cynical if you dig into it. There are some useful reports on RT by western writers who challenge the US propaganda system's narrative.

Basically Navalny is a stooge for some of the bigger oligarchs in Russia. Hes certainly no liberal hero.

He also has been seen by several doctors, just not his personal physician.

American prisoners don't get to select their own doctors either. They have access to the doctor(s) at the prison.

So duh hes not going to get to see his personal physician.

She's pretty sketchy too. Probably on the US payroll.

I just have no use for navalny. He's basically a western puppet like Guaido. Not many people in Russia seem to like or support him.

The current protests kind of look like a trump rally. Sparse and attended by crazies.


Sure thing, Ivan
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Navalny's strategy of returning to Russia was really clever.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: Putin won't live forever....right?


Evil tends to outlive everything.  So, he might.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Navalny's strategy of returning to Russia was really clever.


It was a plan so cunning you could cover it in hair and call it a weasel.
 
