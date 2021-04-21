 Skip to content
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Because we all remember Jesus saying "love one another, unless somebody does something you don't approve of and then you should be all judgey and ostracize them. Oh, and be sure to use my name as a justification for doing so"   (cbs46.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, English-language films, LGBT, Sexual orientation, church family, Sin, Hair Bar Salon, Love, Coming out  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, it is the Church of Christ, after all -- one of the most conservative denominations of all. If she didn't think this was a possibility, she probably wasn't paying much attention.

To be honest, if "all sin is equal" then they need to be sending a boatload more letters, not just picking and choosing the people they want to ostracize. This is how human biases hide behind church doctrine and it's been going on for way too long.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus said a lot of bad things about lesbians, it's just nobody wrote them down, so we kind of have to guess.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Theists are hypocritical farkwits.

More shocking news at 11.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Jesus said a lot of bad things about lesbians, it's just nobody wrote them down, so we kind of have to guess.


Its all in the bible.

Somewhere in the back.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm always baffled at how "shocked" these people are when their church does something like this. Like, have you not gotten to know these people over the last few years? Was this really a big surprise to you? Yeah, it sucks, but...were you actually blindsided by this? What had they been teaching up to this point?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2/10) Movie CLIP - The L-Word (2010) HD
Youtube XjTFVcgR0qE
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's a hint for any Church who is thinking of doing this.  The only way you can have a positive impact on someone's heart, beliefs, and relationships, is to be in a relationship with them.  If your goal is really to 'save' sinners, you ain't gonna reach it if you aren't willing to walk with them and welcome them.  Also, if you see it as a them (sinners) and you, you are guilty of pride.
 
guestguy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Gyrfalcon: Jesus said a lot of bad things about lesbians, it's just nobody wrote them down, so we kind of have to guess.

Its all in the bible.

Somewhere in the back.


That shiat needs an appendix...
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
She came out as a lesbian in a loving relationship? How dare she!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It would have been nice if they'd let on about their bigotry earlier, but at least they didn't just keep it quiet while talking shiat behind her back.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Church drama is always fun to listen to. A long time ago while hanging out at a public community center, I used to listen to the stories of the adults/senior citizens. Usually around 3pm on weekends, they would gather around this table near some trees where I used to play. Me and my friends would usually sit around for the free snacks and drinks. The old ladies would then gossip about the personal businesses of other church members or staff. I always found it to be fascinating that such a boring, simple church group would apparently have so much Hollywood style drama and scandals.
 
Michael J Faux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is this a repeat of the Richard Dawson post?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: To be honest, if "all sin is equal"


There's the rub. Often it's "my sin is forgivable but not yours."
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foxy_canuck: Here's a hint for any Church who is thinking of doing this.  The only way you can have a positive impact on someone's heart, beliefs, and relationships, is to be in a relationship with them.  If your goal is really to 'save' sinners, you ain't gonna reach it if you aren't willing to walk with them and welcome them.  Also, if you see it as a them (sinners) and you, you are guilty of pride.


On the other hand, maybe Ms. Cox (heh) would be just fine without someone coming up to her every Sunday telling her they're praying for her to give up her sinful ungodly lifestyle.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Michael J Faux: Is this a repeat of the Richard Dawson post?


I don't see a Richard Dawson post?
 
Oak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not MY Jesus.  Of course MY Jesus goes by "Chuy" and is an all-around decent guy.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is that you Paul?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She's better off without them.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey! It's like the things Farkers say!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I attend a mainstream Presbyterian Church and our gay pastor is married  and the congregation is supportive of him and his partner.I don't understand why some churches have a bug about the gays.
I am just relieved that they aren't black.
 
jimjays
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I hope she gets an uptick in business from women at the church, all their husbands have to wonder just what they're doing at the salon. And of course the women refuse to tell them anything, no matter how much fun they're having or much the men would enjoy hearing about what the women ae doing together.
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gotta say, I find it hard to believe that she's being going to that church this whole time and somehow their stance on homosexuality has never come up. Not once. Absolutely not a single hint that one of the most conservative denominations is actively homophobic.

As a queer woman myself I honestly don't feel like shedding a tear for someone who was totally fine with hating on the gays until she came out as one herself. How many other members of the church were kicked out over the years? And she just watched them go and stayed with the folks that kicked them out.

Hmm, nope. You failed to read the red text in your Bible and decided to worship hypocrisy instead.
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Lady.

Find another church. These people are not actual Christians.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jobskee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Time for her to change churches.
 
Gramma
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I would have thought the divorce would have been the bigger deal here. There is a lot of stuff in the bible about divorce being verboten. Of course, when half the congregation is divorced, its problematic to preach on that.

I can't recall seeing anything about lesbians.
Maybe I wasn't looking hard enough.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jimjays: I hope she gets an uptick in business from women at the church, all their husbands have to wonder just what they're doing at the salon. And of course the women refuse to tell them anything, no matter how much fun they're having or much the men would enjoy hearing about what the women ae doing together.


As long as they get a short and straight cut.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Easy solution... stop going to that church.  Even easier solution... stop going to any church.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: Gyrfalcon: Jesus said a lot of bad things about lesbians, it's just nobody wrote them down, so we kind of have to guess.

Its all in the bible.

Somewhere in the back.


all they could hear was yodeling...
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Heamer: I'm always baffled at how "shocked" these people are when their church does something like this. Like, have you not gotten to know these people over the last few years? Was this really a big surprise to you? Yeah, it sucks, but...were you actually blindsided by this? What had they been teaching up to this point?


More like, "I never thought that the church would do this to me!"

Wouldn't surprise me if she has thrown a leopard or two at others during her life.

/Leopard
//Faces
///Nomnomnom
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GOP Jesus
Youtube SZ2L-R8NgrA
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uh, subby? Jesus supposedly got all whippy and beaty on people practicing religion in a way he didn't approve of, which is worse than being judgy. (Unless you mean that Jesus being judgy is worse because he sends you to hell, in which case, I agree.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jobskee: Time for her to change churches.


Change churches into vacant lots maybe.
 
