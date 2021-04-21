 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   To truly appreciate TFA, you have to imagine Putin standing upright with his shirt pulled up on top of his head while he clenches both fists in fury and screeches, "Are you threatening me?" over and over again   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vladimir Putin is easily threatened, you could invite him to an ice cream party and if the ice cream isn't his favorite color, he'll percieve a threat.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BUT I AMMMMMM NAPOLEON!!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia's top-of-the-line coal-powered tanks are the best.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No grift lasts forever.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he didn't say 'rue the day' in a squeaky, 33-rpm-played-at-45-rpm voice.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin needs to be assassinated.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin leaves office about $100 billion would be up for grabs, surprised some enterprising young Russians have not made the moves to get a hold of it.  If Russia stopped their attacks on other countries the world would ignore most of what happens in Russia.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rue the day! RUUUUUUE!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess we won't need to worry about Covid spreading during nuclear Winter.
 
UltimaCS [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Bolton reportedly securing TP for his Бunghole.
 
Grimstrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I think we are all pretty done with even pretending to take this sad old biatch who has had way too much shiatty plastic surgery seriously...
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Putin needs to be assassinated.


He should be introduced to the Rod from God.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to get a big aircraft carrier and cruise it back and forth in front of the Port of Novorossiysk.  It doesn't really matter which boat as long as it's big and we rename it to "The U.S.S. I'm Not Touching You".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it would be absolutely terrifying to see their one half burned carrier being towed into the battle area.

One of our subs could be damaged by the airplanes it regularly flings into the ocean.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grimstrider: Yeah, I think we are all pretty done with even pretending to take this sad old biatch who has had way too much shiatty plastic surgery seriously...


If it wasn't for the large nuclear arsenal and all those murders I would agree with you.
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get a farken grip, Putin. Nobody wants Siberia. If anything we are prepared to go to war to AVOID taking over your land.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beavis & Butthead - i am Cornholio you must feed the Almighty bunghole!!!!
Youtube tmqnCTM2j7M
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He SpeaksIn Tongues, He Has the Stigmata!!
Youtube q3_QS1BMq7w
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CORNHOLIO from 'Beavis & Butthead Do America'
Youtube Ii8H2tYcFYY
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senor Beavis-The Great Cornholio
Youtube VVTtpeeGjCY
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't realizeI stumbled into an erotica site. Okay. Let's get weird.

I pull out my Pikachu Burger King kid's meal toy and rub it right behind my left knee.

Your turn.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The streets will flow with the blood of the nonbelievers!
Youtube OY7NE_jSk5w
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

shastacola: No grift lasts forever.


Some end uglier than others. So does he go out murdering his citizens, does he get the "Full Khadaffi" [which terrifies him], or does he get the Idi Amin happy ending? Seeing as he DOESN'T have an exit strat. How do we get there?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Putin needs to be assassinated.


If it isn't Putin, it'd just be some other asshole. Russians love their lawless autocrats. They always have, and if Putin dies, they'll happily elect another lawless autocrat to replace him.
 
PanicAttack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not taking Putin seriously is how Trump was nominated by the GOP and won the White House. Russia planned cyber warfare and infiltrating the US government for a long time and it paid off. If a tactic doesn't work, they'll switch it up.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Marcos P: Putin needs to be assassinated.

He should be introduced to the Rod from God.


Leave me out of it, bub.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I didn't realizeI stumbled into an erotica site. Okay. Let's get weird.

I pull out my Pikachu Burger King kid's meal toy and rub it right behind my left knee.

Your turn.


TP for my Bunghole
Youtube LHv2dIM3t9I
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Putin needs to be assassinated.


No, he needs to be locked up like the common criminal / murderer he is in reality. Then hopefully Russia can have a functional government that doesn't rely on threatening its neighbors.

Although what will probably happen, at this rate, is he'll make a miscalculation and be killed by someone who wants to be the next criminal-in-chief. I won't weep over his death at all, even though it'll probably be more brutal than Caesar's death. Problem being it won't really help Russia if another that happens instead of him being imprisoned.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

b0rscht: I'm surprised he didn't say 'rue the day' in a squeaky, 33-rpm-played-at-45-rpm voice.


"Rue the day? Who talks like that?"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Rue the day! RUUUUUUE!


api.time.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I really wish all the Farkers from back around 2010 or so who were saying that Russia's plutocrats were going to pull him out of office had been right.
 
FullofMT
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Vladimir Putin is easily threatened, you could invite him to an ice cream party and if the ice cream isn't his favorite color, he'll percieve a threat.


The PBS production, "Putin's Revenge" really highlighted his paranoia of The West.
 
pehvbot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: shastacola: No grift lasts forever.

Some end uglier than others. So does he go out murdering his citizens, does he get the "Full Khadaffi" [which terrifies him], or does he get the Idi Amin happy ending? Seeing as he DOESN'T have an exit strat. How do we get there?


I'm hoping for 'lying on the floor in a pool of his own urine' just like his hero.
 
Grimstrider
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Trevt: Grimstrider: Yeah, I think we are all pretty done with even pretending to take this sad old biatch who has had way too much shiatty plastic surgery seriously...

If it wasn't for the large nuclear arsenal and all those murders I would agree with you.


He ain't gonna do shiat with that large nuclear arsenal. If you are going to argue he is more than a paper tiger, it is far more concerning that a large percentage of US Republicans trust him over our own government.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Puty gettin' nervous -- or he's trying to distract from the folks showing up in the streets
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Vladimir Putin is easily threatened, you could invite him to an ice cream party and if the ice cream isn't his favorite color, he'll percieve a threat.


Rainbow sherbet.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pehvbot: roddikinsathome: shastacola: No grift lasts forever.

Some end uglier than others. So does he go out murdering his citizens, does he get the "Full Khadaffi" [which terrifies him], or does he get the Idi Amin happy ending? Seeing as he DOESN'T have an exit strat. How do we get there?

I'm hoping for 'lying on the floor in a pool of his own urine' just like his hero.


It'd be the best, albeit HIGHLY unlikely outcome, so don't put any cash on it.
 
guestguy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We should put sanctions on his TP, and perhaps his oleo.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Marcos P: Putin needs to be assassinated.

He should be introduced to the Rod from God.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Come on, son, we're going to introduce Putin to God.

Yaaaay!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FullofMT: Purple_Urkle: Vladimir Putin is easily threatened, you could invite him to an ice cream party and if the ice cream isn't his favorite color, he'll percieve a threat.

The PBS production, "Putin's Revenge" really highlighted his paranoia of The West.


1 LRAD $20,000
1 Jumbotron $10,000

Cost of threatening Vladimir Putin with Katy Perry music videos?:
Katy Perry - California Gurls (Official Music Video) ft. Snoop Dogg
Youtube F57P9C4SAW4
Priceless.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To fully tattoo "No Regurts" on his member, he's going to need a bigger penis, by twice.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xanadian: Purple_Urkle: Vladimir Putin is easily threatened, you could invite him to an ice cream party and if the ice cream isn't his favorite color, he'll percieve a threat.

Rainbow sherbet.


Sherbert, ice cream, whatever!
In America they're food.

In Russia, they're agendas.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: To fully tattoo "No Regurts" on his member, he's going to need a bigger penis, by twice.


Vladimir Putin has no dick.

Pull down his his pants and there's just another hand, holding a spray bottle of poison.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pehvbot: roddikinsathome: shastacola: No grift lasts forever.

Some end uglier than others. So does he go out murdering his citizens, does he get the "Full Khadaffi" [which terrifies him], or does he get the Idi Amin happy ending? Seeing as he DOESN'T have an exit strat. How do we get there?

I'm hoping for 'lying on the floor in a pool of his own urine' just like his hero.


He's not a good candidate for a stroke. He's more likely to end up on the receiving end of a revenge plot.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

roddikinsathome: shastacola: No grift lasts forever.

Some end uglier than others. So does he go out murdering his citizens, does he get the "Full Khadaffi" [which terrifies him], or does he get the Idi Amin happy ending? Seeing as he DOESN'T have an exit strat. How do we get there?


As says the Buddha - "Change must come from within"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Grimstrider: Trevt: Grimstrider: Yeah, I think we are all pretty done with even pretending to take this sad old biatch who has had way too much shiatty plastic surgery seriously...

If it wasn't for the large nuclear arsenal and all those murders I would agree with you.

He ain't gonna do shiat with that large nuclear arsenal. If you are going to argue he is more than a paper tiger, it is far more concerning that a large percentage of US Republicans trust him over our own government.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
