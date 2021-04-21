 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXYZ Detroit)   Protip: If you wake up around 1 a.m. and need to put in eye drops, make sure you don't put in nail glue   (wxyz.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Visual perception, Cornea, Contact lens, Eye, small bottle of glue, Lens, Yacedrah Williams, Visual acuity  
•       •       •

490 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 8:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
HHHHHHHHHHHHH!
!!!
!!

/ DNRTFA
// Ain't clickin' on that
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social media financing and plastic surgeons are standing by for the free publicity

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect alcohol might have been involved.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once mixed up my tin of Beard Balm with my tin of Tiger Balm.

/once
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super glue is actually pretty solid as a band aid replacement.

/but definitely keep it out of your eyes and hair
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I suspect alcohol might have been involved.


Not necessarily.  You wake up at 1am, you're a half-asleep mess with your eyes screaming in pain, bumbling around trying to find this shiat to just make the hurting stop... yeah it could happen.  Dry eye pain is frickin' intense, combined with the groggies...
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I suspect alcohol might have been involved.


I was going to guess it was a casualty of 4/20 celebrations.  Too high, reach for some eye drops, miss. Your friends are laughing at your ass all the way to next year's celebrations.

Then I saw it was two days ago.

/Missed it by that much.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I totally don't leave nail glue where i leave eyedrops

just in case cuz i'm an olde burnout
 
trackgrease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft, this is nothing. I once superglued my eyes shut whilst building an old-school Space Marine Rhino kit during a deployment. The battalion surgeon laughed and laughed before telling me about all the medical uses of cyanoacrylate, but I was too busy crying to laugh
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And never put superglue in the hand-cream jar...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse than using Ben Gay as aftershave lotion.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a reminder: Never keep small bottles of medical solutions next to small bottles of non-medical solutions.

Better yet: Keep eye-related paraphernalia away from everything else. so when you blindly reach for it you know what you are getting.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But if you do, don't try to scrape it out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Super glue is actually pretty solid as a band aid replacement.

/but definitely keep it out of your eyes and hair


And the wound. Pinch it shut and wipe it across or you'll be dealing with necrosis next.
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That poor woman.  I was fishing around in my bathroom medicine cabinet a  few weeks ago and found a bottle of nail glue right next to my contact lens case. I had no idea how it got there until I went to put  it away in my nail  art tackle box and found a bottle of rewetting solution. (!!!)  The bottles looked so amazingly similar that I tossed the nail glue to prevent any future accidents. I def gave myself a horrible little shudder imaging how badly *that* could have gone.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: But if you do, don't try to scrape it out.

[Fark user image image 720x308]


One of the best movies ever
 
GrinzGrimly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ear wax drops look just like eye drops, but they aren't soothing at all.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image image 425x122]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I just watched 15 seconds of muted video of 2 news anchors doing a damn good job of trying not to laugh out loud. That's all I needed to see.

Make all the excuses you want but this is extremely stupid. Yes, I have done stupid things in my time too, but I'd never argue otherwise.
And aren't you supposed to take your contacts out before you go to sleep anyway?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
PSA: This type of caulk does not mean nor is it intended for double anal penetration

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Real Women Drink Akvavit [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Percise1: I just watched 15 seconds of muted video of 2 news anchors doing a damn good job of trying not to laugh out loud. That's all I needed to see.

Make all the excuses you want but this is extremely stupid. Yes, I have done stupid things in my time too, but I'd never argue otherwise.
And aren't you supposed to take your contacts out before you go to sleep anyway?


It depends on the lens. It's a good idea to take them out, but I used to buy lenses specifically made for continuous wear for up to 30 days at a time. I'm super near sighted and just prefer being able to open my eyes in the morning and see properly, like a normal person probably does.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: As a reminder: Never keep small bottles of medical solutions next to small bottles of non-medical solutions.

Better yet: Keep eye-related paraphernalia away from everything else. so when you blindly reach for it you know what you are getting.


This.  She had the drops in her purse but if you're not gonna throw them in a pocket, at least put it in a ziploc so it'll stand out a little.
/The American Eye Association reminds you: Don't f*ck around with your eyes!
 
Sobekneferu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone see that Spalding Gray movie about his eye surgery? There was an interview in that with someone who had this same thing happen.

I think she said she just had to leave it alone and eventually the glue broke off, though her eyelashes were all glued together for a long time.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Real Women Drink Akvavit: Percise1: I just watched 15 seconds of muted video of 2 news anchors doing a damn good job of trying not to laugh out loud. That's all I needed to see.

Make all the excuses you want but this is extremely stupid. Yes, I have done stupid things in my time too, but I'd never argue otherwise.
And aren't you supposed to take your contacts out before you go to sleep anyway?

It depends on the lens. It's a good idea to take them out, but I used to buy lenses specifically made for continuous wear for up to 30 days at a time. I'm super near sighted and just prefer being able to open my eyes in the morning and see properly, like a normal person probably does.


Got it, I'm not up on contacts, but that's what I remember hearing. My wife was blind as a bat as well... near sighted, lazy eye, and stigmatism IIRC. She would literally need new lens prescriptions every year... that and the eye drops/new glasses, contacts, that was getting expensive. We did some homework, waited a while until the procedures had been proven and she went and had Lasic eye surgery; she had 20/20 vision for years after, but now needs glasses again. Still, her unaided vision is far better than it was, and doesn't deteriorate as quickly.
I know it isn't the same for everyone, but you might want to see if you are a candidate.
I highly recommend skipping the super glue treatment though.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Super glue is actually pretty solid as a band aid replacement.


It easily replaces stitches. Hold the clean skin together tight, and lay a thin film down that you use a Q-tip or something to quickly smooth out. It bonds and allows the skin to heal while it naturally falls off as the skin sloughs off later after it heals.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Waaaay back during the Dubya years, one of my favorite left-wing Farkers mentioned his biggest mistake ever was mistaking ear wax remover for eye drops.

/Hoping he's doing well to this day, haven't seen him in here in years
 
valenumr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CSB, kinda...

My grandmother had cataract surgery forever ago and was given antimicrobial / moisturizing eye drops. She had also cracked a fingernail, and was using super glue on it, so you can see where this is going... Anyhow, she super-glued her eye shut (apparently it was all external), but I sent her a dvd of american pie 2, with a note that "it could be worse".

/End CSB.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Percise1: Real Women Drink Akvavit: Percise1: I just watched 15 seconds of muted video of 2 news anchors doing a damn good job of trying not to laugh out loud. That's all I needed to see.

Make all the excuses you want but this is extremely stupid. Yes, I have done stupid things in my time too, but I'd never argue otherwise.
And aren't you supposed to take your contacts out before you go to sleep anyway?

It depends on the lens. It's a good idea to take them out, but I used to buy lenses specifically made for continuous wear for up to 30 days at a time. I'm super near sighted and just prefer being able to open my eyes in the morning and see properly, like a normal person probably does.

Got it, I'm not up on contacts, but that's what I remember hearing. My wife was blind as a bat as well... near sighted, lazy eye, and stigmatism IIRC. She would literally need new lens prescriptions every year... that and the eye drops/new glasses, contacts, that was getting expensive. We did some homework, waited a while until the procedures had been proven and she went and had Lasic eye surgery; she had 20/20 vision for years after, but now needs glasses again. Still, her unaided vision is far better than it was, and doesn't deteriorate as quickly.
I know it isn't the same for everyone, but you might want to see if you are a candidate.
I highly recommend skipping the super glue treatment though.


I'd like to ask about that. My wife had her left eye muscles damaged when she was born, so it is a quite lazy. She still has functional vision from that eye.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.