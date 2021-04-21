 Skip to content
 
(CBS 46 Atlanta)   You should come to the party tonight. There's going to be TONS of people there. Tag is for the load-bearing floor joists   (cbs46.com)
40
1717 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)



OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's going to be a hard no from their insurance company.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You think mom and dad will notice?"
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estimates put the size of the party at nearly 500 people.


Uh....
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<CTRL-F> "Covid"

Not found
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Revised headline: "You should come to the party tonight. There's going to be TONS of people there. Tag is for the NON-load-bearing floor joists"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was sleeping it was so early I just heard like 5 shots and that's what woke me that was my alarm clock,"

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know I shouldn't laugh. I'm a very bad person, though.
 
GORDON
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This just breaking!" is a great way to start that video.
 
JesseL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Residential floors are generally rated for 40lbs per square foot.

500 people in a 400 square foot room is definitely going to be an issue.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We got an apartment off campus, there were old people living above and below us.  They loved us for some reason.  The guy below us was named Willard.  We had a big drunk party, warned the neighbors in advance.  For some drunk reason, everyone decided to form some bunny hopping line dance to a Clash song...

I'm kind of drunk myself, noticing the house is shaking... and I yell out "Stop, you're going to kill Willard!"  There was only a small amount of grumbling at the party, and Willard was just fine.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you biatch and moan about not wanting to spend money on bureaucracy!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know how I know they were Americans?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is kinda funny. I think I may have been a good person at some time in the past.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This breaking"
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJ Snake, Lil Jon - Turn Down for What
Youtube HMUDVMiITOU
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tear the roof floor off the sucka
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They literally rocked the house.
 
kryptoknightmare [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend Update: Randy Graves - Saturday Night Live
Youtube cXDGMkYkMeU
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HMUDVMiI​TOU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The first time I saw this video, it was someone at work, showing this to a group of us...in a corporate atmosphere.

Great video!

/we all felt a bit awkward about it though
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gives new meaning to the question "Can I crash at your place tonight?"
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Probably Kappa Alpha.  They'd be dumb enough to do this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hoblit: skyotter: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/HMUDVMiI​TOU?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

The first time I saw this video, it was someone at work, showing this to a group of us...in a corporate atmosphere.

Great video!

/we all felt a bit awkward about it though


which part?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fire crews and medical teams treated around 25 people with a variety of injuries, including scratches and cuts up to a potentially broken arm; however, no patients were transported by EMS, with most either driving themselves or being taken by friends to local area hospitals.


People are learning: "Do not let the ambulance take you, unless you are uber-wealthy"
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I seem to recall several similar stories from UGA in the last few years, which raises the question: Is construction just shoddy in that area, or are UGA students especially fat.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's the Love Shack
A little place we can get together...
 
litmik [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: It's the Love Shack
A little place we can get together...


This right here though...
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I seem to recall several similar stories from UGA in the last few years, which raises the question: Is construction just shoddy in that area, or are UGA students especially fat.


Yes.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Gofundme page was set to help pay for recovery and repairs.


Of course.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
COVID-19: Hey nice party! Watch me cause a little chaos.
Floor Joist: Pfff.. hold my beer. *CRASH*
COVID-19: Excellent!
Floor Joist: Yeah but I can only do it once till they fix me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I said "Raise the roof," dammit...not "Lower the floor"!
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: A Gofundme page was set to help pay for recovery and repairs.


Of course.


I wish you could pay to take money away from a Gofundme.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: A Gofundme page was set to help pay for recovery and repairs.


Of course.


The 500 dumbasses at the party would only have to chip in $20/each to reach the goal. Make them pay for it.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JesseL: Residential floors are generally rated for 40lbs per square foot.

500 people in a 400 square foot room is definitely going to be an issue.


How the hell did they get an average of 1.2 people per square foot in that room?

That's "Tokyo rush-hour subway " levels of crowded.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: JesseL: Residential floors are generally rated for 40lbs per square foot.

500 people in a 400 square foot room is definitely going to be an issue.

How the hell did they get an average of 1.2 people per square foot in that room?

That's "Tokyo rush-hour subway " levels of crowded.


They said 500 were there, I'm sure some where outside, some were in other rooms.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

browntimmy: Sin_City_Superhero: A Gofundme page was set to help pay for recovery and repairs.


Of course.

The 500 dumbasses at the party would only have to chip in $20/each to reach the goal. Make them pay for it.


$10k won't come close to the repair costs.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: JesseL: Residential floors are generally rated for 40lbs per square foot.

500 people in a 400 square foot room is definitely going to be an issue.

How the hell did they get an average of 1.2 people per square foot in that room?

That's "Tokyo rush-hour subway " levels of crowded.


I had the same thought. Maybe they were sort of phasing into one another?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

skyotter: [YouTube video: DJ Snake, Lil Jon - Turn Down for What]


I love that song and video. Dude smashes.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Normally the collapse in Athens happens in December.
 
IDisME
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "This breaking"


I hang out here too much.  I was honestly expecting her to pause and say "the floor" and was a wee bit disappointed.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sub Human: Fire crews and medical teams treated around 25 people with a variety of injuries, including scratches and cuts up to a potentially broken arm; however, no patients were transported by EMS, with most either driving themselves or being taken by friends to local area hospitals.


People are learning: "Do not let the ambulance take you, unless you are uber-wealthy"


I'm uber-wealthy but I'm not ambulance-wealthy. It's a step up from city-bus-wealthy.
 
