 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Telegraph)   Looking for your dream European job?   (telegraph.co.uk) divider line
12
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 12:20 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dream european job would be a national AOC inspector and judge with an excessive budget for food and lodging and required attendance at F1 Races in Europe to insure the quality of wines served.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I always wanted to be a lifeguard for the summer in Cannes.  Alas, all I could do was lay on the beach and swim for days and days.
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want to be Charlotte Ramplings personal butter churner.

data.whicdn.comView Full Size
 
radiovox [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I wanna be a Guinness quality assurance inspector who visits pubs around Ireland to make sure the Guinness is poured and served properly.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only European job I can think of involves using the bathroom.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Testing birth control devices in Sweden
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Bikini Inspector
Youtube j10TmxrhW9k


Beaver patrol.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty sure my dream European job would involve a lot more nekkid than that. More money too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This guy's got nothing on Prince Charles: he's old enough to retire and has never started the job he was born to do.
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Sex doll brothel cleaner suspiciously missing from list.

/slurp
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.