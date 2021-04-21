 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Get up and make your own Ooontz Oontz Oontz with this endless algorithmic acid banger   (vitling.xyz) divider line
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah.

I remember Rebirth.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boots and Pants, Maxwell the Pig
Youtube eKsZpauhALQ
 
redsquid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Eternal Flow apps are much better.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I did a "diatonic Markov chain" a long time ago.  Simple rules about 4ths 5ths and minor iis.  Basic chord progression stuff right out of Rubanks intermediate method.

Sounded like.... a robot.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That is some funny stuff right there.

I wonder who owns the copyright if someone takes that music and sells it.

//Look at all those worms running out of that open can
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whar Twilight Farkle?  WHAR?
 
