 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Crimewave of shooting and abduction turns out to be a man who accidentally shot himself and a girl who "borrowed" her sister's car and lied about it. Only in one state   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, English-language films, Coral Springs police, heavy police presence, CORAL SPRINGS, area of Northwest 108th Way, separate incident, Victim, shooter Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

383 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Henry Rollins - Liar - Higher Quality
Youtube awY1MRlMKMc
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a fairly expensive neighborhood.

How can people become that successful and still be dumber than a sack full of doorknobs?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will charges be filed against the people who wasted police resources, or are they white people?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cover up

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida man caught a bullet
but it only hit his leg
Well, it should have been a better shot,
and got him in the head.
They were all in love with dyin',
they were drinking' lots of lotion
And expanding' like an penis
out into the ocean
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8 cop cars?
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: That looks like a fairly expensive neighborhood.

How can people become that successful and still be dumber than a sack full of doorknobs?


They didn't work for their money, they inherited it.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Man accidentally shoots himself
Police say victim initially lied about incident

No word on what the perpetrator had to say.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.