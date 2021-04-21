 Skip to content
(NPR)   DOJ to investigate Minneapolis Police for possible patterns of excessive force, timing of horses and barn doors   (npr.org) divider line
    Followup, Police, U.S. Justice Department, Law, Crime, Criminal justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, police department, Constable  
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban police unions and/or their funding, and you'll see a lot of this problem go away very farking quick.
 
LL316
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Remember when people said there wasn't much of a difference between Trump winning and Joe winning?

/Eat shiat, assholes.
 
chewd
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Or at least make them carry malpractice insurance.


Or at least make them carry malpractice insurance.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good.   Thank god Merrick Garland got confirmed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hopefully they convict every single one of them.
Also, ban police unions.
 
GreatLakePirate
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Great!!
Now do every other police dept.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You can thank Eric Holder's DOJ for this process. However late it is perceived to be -- can probably thank Bill Barr's DOJ for that -- it is still fundamental that it is completed and acted upon.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Anyone who slow walks the real middle syllable of the state's name is not going to fully cooperate with this.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But if you look at the silver lining Minneapolis also makes up 20% off all the police actually convicted of murder from the last 40 years. Perspective!
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Ban police unions and/or their funding, and you'll see a lot of this problem go away very farking quick.


Don't even need to do that.   Give the unions control of the Police pension fund, BUT make all misconduct settlements something the pension fund picks up the tab for.   Or as someone suggested, set aside a pool of money every year that encompasses the amount of cops' routine raises and an bit more for bonuses/ awards etc.   Again pay all misconduct judgments out of that pool.  Anything left over goes to the officers.


How quickly would the blue wall crumble when cops realized that looking the other way when Officer Roid Rage or Sgt Drunky McDrunkerson broke the law would end up costing THEM personally
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apparently union workers with workplace protections and who make a living wage is bad now.

It would help if they didn't act like they were going on patrol in Afghanistan.

For instance, unless they are MPs, they are civilians.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
MPD tried to sweep George Floyd under the rug. If not for the worldwide outrage, they wouldve been happy to keep Chauvin on the force... much less charge him for any crimes.

Thats where I'd start the investigation.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Ban police unions and/or their funding, and you'll see a lot of this problem go away very farking quick.


Police unions are almost non-existent in the South. In general, Southern states don't have collective bargaining for government employees.
The whole "warrior" mindset needs to be worked out of the system. Also, the training seems to be designed to instill paranoia into how many ways they could die on a given shift.
Another thing that would really help is if we could figure out how to balance the privacy issues in automating traffic enforcement, and get the cops out of having a pretextual reason to stop a car and then go "by the way, do you mind if I search the car?"
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Attorney General Jefferson Davis Beauregard Sessions III not only gutted this part of the civil rights divisions' mission and told cops it was open season, he even tried to undo pending consent decrees with places like Baltimore that admitted they were badly in need of reform and monitoring.


Attorney General Jefferson Davis Beauregard Sessions III not only gutted this part of the civil rights divisions' mission and told cops it was open season, he even tried to undo pending consent decrees with places like Baltimore that admitted they were badly in need of reform and monitoring.
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: Good.   Thank god Merrick Garland got confirmed.


Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Ban police unions and/or their funding, and you'll see a lot of this problem go away very farking quick.


Everyone has the right to belong to a union. Once you start saying that police can't be members of a union, you lose me.

However, police unions are scum of the earth. So the simplest solution to make us both happy is to have a combined union for police, firefighters and EMTs.

I don't know if the police would come to dominate this structure, but it's all I've got.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Has any past investigations by the DOJ resulted in anything but high fives?
I'm thinking we need to promote Keith Ellison and get something real done.
He has already done it once.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All existing officers should be photographed, as they do for arrestees. Carefully document their tattoos. Many get inked after their first kill on duty.
/oops there I go having an opinion- sorry mods
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bob Kroll, the prior MSP police union head (resigned in Jan 2021):

He called Floyd a violent criminal and the protestors terrorists.


Bob Kroll, the prior MSP police union head (resigned in Jan 2021):

He called Floyd a violent criminal and the protestors terrorists.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You'll find that the rules of engagement for soldiers on patrol in Afghanistan are far stricter than for police in an American city.

It would help if they didn't act like they were going on patrol in Afghanistan.

For instance, unless they are MPs, they are civilians.


You'll find that the rules of engagement for soldiers on patrol in Afghanistan are far stricter than for police in an American city.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Adam Toledo: Cop didn't take the time to assess whether his orders were obeyed, opened fire, and shot a 13-year-old who was unarmed and surrendering.

Last night, the 16-year-old whose name I can't spell: Cop had his gun drawn as he exited the car, passed up two opportunities for a simple restraint, and opened fire when there were two teenagers he could've hit.

Yes, there is an excessive force problem.
 
Juc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better late than never, even better to actually be on time though.
Sorta depressing good news eh
 
jst3p
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Federal oversight is what we have been asking for and now that we get it subby wants to criticize. Get bent, subby.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's right, he did -- I'd forgotten that it was an early item on their fascist To-Do List.

Thanks for the edit!

Attorney General Jefferson Davis Beauregard Sessions III not only gutted this part of the civil rights divisions' mission and told cops it was open season, he even tried to undo pending consent decrees with places like Baltimore that admitted they were badly in need of reform and monitoring.


That's right, he did -- I'd forgotten that it was an early item on their fascist To-Do List.

Thanks for the edit!
 
zbtop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: kling_klang_bed: Ban police unions and/or their funding, and you'll see a lot of this problem go away very farking quick.

Everyone has the right to belong to a union. Once you start saying that police can't be members of a union, you lose me.

However, police unions are scum of the earth. So the simplest solution to make us both happy is to have a combined union for police, firefighters and EMTs.

I don't know if the police would come to dominate this structure, but it's all I've got.


When it comes to collective bargaining and unions, I think its safe to carve out an exemption that the armed agents of the State probably have direct and diametrically opposed incentives and goals to the rest of society, and their need for such collective bargaining is mitigated by the State's reliance on them and clear willingess to never hold them accountable.

Same reasons people in the military dont get to form unions.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Have a civil service union for all civil workers, and put the police at the bottom of the totem pole.  They take out the trash.

Everyone has the right to belong to a union. Once you start saying that police can't be members of a union, you lose me.

However, police unions are scum of the earth. So the simplest solution to make us both happy is to have a combined union for police, firefighters and EMTs.

I don't know if the police would come to dominate this structure, but it's all I've got.


Have a civil service union for all civil workers, and put the police at the bottom of the totem pole.  They take out the trash.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Most government pensions are guaranteed under state constitutions.

In other words, you're not touching them without a change to the state constitution. Good luck with that. You'll have all the municipal unions closing ranks behind the cops.

It's not a matter of excessive force as it is a matter of excessive law - and that's on the same legislatures and city councils who profess to be shocked and dismayed that law enforcement is enforcing laws.

Bottom line: if the law exists only to raise revenue or otherwise meet a politically-decreed arrest quota...ditch it.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I think the people who work in parks and rec, and teachers, have different interests to emergency responders and to each other. Your idea is probably a lot better in practice though.

Everyone has the right to belong to a union. Once you start saying that police can't be members of a union, you lose me.

However, police unions are scum of the earth. So the simplest solution to make us both happy is to have a combined union for police, firefighters and EMTs.

I don't know if the police would come to dominate this structure, but it's all I've got.

Have a civil service union for all civil workers, and put the police at the bottom of the totem pole.  They take out the trash.


I think the people who work in parks and rec, and teachers, have different interests to emergency responders and to each other. Your idea is probably a lot better in practice though.
 
Gubbo [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Soldiers and civilians are not the same thing. You can't compare them, especially when it comes to your basic rights.

Everyone has the right to belong to a union. Once you start saying that police can't be members of a union, you lose me.

However, police unions are scum of the earth. So the simplest solution to make us both happy is to have a combined union for police, firefighters and EMTs.

I don't know if the police would come to dominate this structure, but it's all I've got.

When it comes to collective bargaining and unions, I think its safe to carve out an exemption that the armed agents of the State probably have direct and diametrically opposed incentives and goals to the rest of society, and their need for such collective bargaining is mitigated by the State's reliance on them and clear willingess to never hold them accountable.

Same reasons people in the military dont get to form unions.


Soldiers and civilians are not the same thing. You can't compare them, especially when it comes to your basic rights.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Carefully document their tattoos. Many get inked after their first kill on duty.


Many gangs have rituals to mark a members first kill, or as they call it, "making their bones".

And let's face it, the Boys in Blue are the toughest, most deadly gang in America.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: Hopefully they convict every single one of them.
Also, ban police unions.


Every job, no matter what it is, has the right to collective bargaining.

Public or private.
 
Bf+
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oh, you don't farking say...

