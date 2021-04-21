 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Manhattan to double down on blackjack, possibly fire trucks
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In France, prostitution is legal, but pimping isn't.  Seems like a good model for us to follow.  If making a living off the backs of sex slaves is a crime, but a woman tenting out her body isn't, I'd think trafficking would drop.  At least some.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


It's gotta have something to do with Trump's connections with Epstein.

Still, welcome news for freedom.  Make it legal with mandatory testing and stiff penalties for being a bad faith participant.  And don't forget to tax the hell out of it.
 
fat boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: In France, prostitution is legal, but pimping isn't.  Seems like a good model for us to follow.  If making a living off the backs of sex slaves is a crime, but a woman tenting out her body isn't, I'd think trafficking would drop.  At least some.


Or...

We could still "arrest" prostitutes, but only insomuch to take them into custody and make sure they're not being exploited by pimps, etc.  Not sure how that would flesh out, legally and whatnot.  Maybe bring in domestic/sexual violence prevention advocates for the "arrest" to help check on things.

Maybe not an actual "arrest," but if they're caught with a john (who would be arrested arrested), empower the police/social workers to take the woman in for a wellness check. ...though, police are in no way qualified to do a wellness check, which is why I suggested having a social worker/advocate available as well.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


I didn't realize they were arresting republicans.  Knowing this fact, I cant be for this sensible criminal justice reform.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Actually that sounds good.
Especially considering many working women started out as working girls.
Also we need to do something about the fact that we're arresting underage prostitutes instead of providing them with assistance to leave the life behind.

Or...

We could still "arrest" prostitutes, but only insomuch to take them into custody and make sure they're not being exploited by pimps, etc.  Not sure how that would flesh out, legally and whatnot.  Maybe bring in domestic/sexual violence prevention advocates for the "arrest" to help check on things.

Maybe not an actual "arrest," but if they're caught with a john (who would be arrested arrested), empower the police/social workers to take the woman in for a wellness check. ...though, police are in no way qualified to do a wellness check, which is why I suggested having a social worker/advocate available as well.


Actually that sounds good.
Especially considering many working women started out as working girls.
Also we need to do something about the fact that we're arresting underage prostitutes instead of providing them with assistance to leave the life behind.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Along with hundreds or thousands of others who don't want to admit their relationship with Epstein.

It's gotta have something to do with Trump's connections with Epstein.

Still, welcome news for freedom.  Make it legal with mandatory testing and stiff penalties for being a bad faith participant.  And don't forget to tax the hell out of it.


Along with hundreds or thousands of others who don't want to admit their relationship with Epstein.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


gar1013
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


gar1013
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


gar1013
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuffy: Getting tired of arresting Law and Order Republicans?


jumac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

So would being a bodyguard for the ladies be legal.  I have a old HS friend in NV and that is his job.  He acts as a bodyguard for the ladies.

Or...

We could still "arrest" prostitutes, but only insomuch to take them into custody and make sure they're not being exploited by pimps, etc.  Not sure how that would flesh out, legally and whatnot.  Maybe bring in domestic/sexual violence prevention advocates for the "arrest" to help check on things.

Maybe not an actual "arrest," but if they're caught with a john (who would be arrested arrested), empower the police/social workers to take the woman in for a wellness check. ...though, police are in no way qualified to do a wellness check, which is why I suggested having a social worker/advocate available as well.


So would being a bodyguard for the ladies be legal.  I have a old HS friend in NV and that is his job.  He acts as a bodyguard for the ladies.
 
Nojimbo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: In France, prostitution is legal, but pimping isn't.  Seems like a good model for us to follow.  If making a living off the backs of sex slaves is a crime, but a woman tenting out her body isn't, I'd think trafficking would drop.  At least some.


That is the thing. I'm cool with you do you, but i think just saying we will pretend it isn't going on isn't a good thing either. For every girl just doing her own thing on craigslist or whatever, there is someone being forced to do it, and not prosecuting things makes it harder to uncover it. Not to mention taxes, protections for the workers, etc.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xanadian: Or...

We could still "arrest" prostitutes, but only insomuch to take them into custody and make sure they're not being exploited by pimps, etc.  Not sure how that would flesh out, legally and whatnot.  Maybe bring in domestic/sexual violence prevention advocates for the "arrest" to help check on things.

Maybe not an actual "arrest," but if they're caught with a john (who would be arrested arrested), empower the police/social workers to take the woman in for a wellness check. ...though, police are in no way qualified to do a wellness check, which is why I suggested having a social worker/advocate available as well.


Or you just regulate it, require a license (so you can vet it isn't against their will as part of the process), tax it, ensure health standards for workers, etc. I believe that is how nevada worked, but i haven't found myself in the market for a prostitute in....well....ever.
 
