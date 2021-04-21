 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   FDA: "Yeahhhhhhh, sorry J&J, you won't be making Covid vaccine in that lab for quite some time"   (marketwatch.com) divider line
37
    More: Followup, Emergent BioSolutions, Food and Drug Administration, J&J, Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc., U.S. manufacturing partner, agency's request, Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, Emergent facility  
•       •       •

2376 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 21 Apr 2021 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MHudson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, they wouldn't be making it there at all since it's not their lab.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The J&J vaccine is dead. By the time it's able to be made again it won't be needed and no one will even want it.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MHudson: I mean, they wouldn't be making it there at all since it's not their lab.


Yeah JNJ has to be at least a little pissed that their name is getting associated with this particular debacle.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife works in pharmaceutical quality and she said this is some major stuff.  The agency's so-called form 483 identified a number of problems at the plant, including a lack of "thorough review" of how workers move throughout the facility and poor decontamination practices.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Don't see the problem. Looks fine to me.
 
peterquince
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the deal that Biden worked out for them? If so...sucks all around.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was supposed to get the J&J shot a few weeks ago but my parents kinda pushed me to get either Pfizer or Moderna.  Got Pfizer first shot last Friday.

Thinking that was the right call but I would be fine getting any shot.  YMMV and all...
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The J&J vaccine is dead. By the time it's able to be made again it won't be needed and no one will even want it.


Why not? A one-and-done shot that doesn't require cryogenic storage has merit. If not in the US it is the only viable vaccine for much of the developing world.

// I got my JNJ and happy that I did. In and out of a regular pharmacy in 5 minutes compared to hours waiting at a state facility (twice).
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To previous "the best Vax is the one you can get first" farkers from previous threads, who swore J&J was just as good as Moderna or Pfizer. Ha, ha, charade you are! I was right to say I'd pass on it if offered.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The J&J vaccine is dead. By the time it's able to be made again it won't be needed and no one will even want it.


I wouldn't be so sure.  The fact that it's a highly effective single-dose vaccine without extreme cold-storage requirements makes it much easier to administer in remote areas, and to hard-to-reach populations such as migrant workers.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: To previous "the best Vax is the one you can get first" farkers from previous threads, who swore J&J was just as good as Moderna or Pfizer. Ha, ha, charade you are! I was right to say I'd pass on it if offered.


No reasonable person claimed that J&J was as good as Moderna or Pfizer.  What they did claim was that J&J was better than no vaccine at all.  And for at least 99.99% of the population, that is still true.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange Brew - mouse in a bottle
Youtube nC6dBsNz0oc


I thought if you found a mouse in the bottle that meant everybody got the vaccine for free.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oof. A 483 is not something you want on your company's resume.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: reports emerged

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: talkyournonsense: To previous "the best Vax is the one you can get first" farkers from previous threads, who swore J&J was just as good as Moderna or Pfizer. Ha, ha, charade you are! I was right to say I'd pass on it if offered.

No reasonable person claimed that J&J was as good as Moderna or Pfizer.  What they did claim was that J&J was better than no vaccine at all.  And for at least 99.99% of the population, that is still true.


Ayep. I'd still get it with zero qualms if needed.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkyournonsense: To previous "the best Vax is the one you can get first" farkers from previous threads, who swore J&J was just as good as Moderna or Pfizer. Ha, ha, charade you are! I was right to say I'd pass on it if offered.


Name most certainly checks
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just been approved for the EU, so we've got that going for us.

/Would take it in a heartbeat
/Probably making vaccine tourism this summer
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is nothing wrong with the J&J vaccine itself but with the manufacturer BioEmergent Solutions's lack of quality control.  Still, the benefits of vaccination vastly outweigh any risks.
/just goddamn take it people
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emergent is the U.S. manufacturing partner for the J&J shot in the U.S. Emergent's stock is down 25.8% for the year,

Oy. It seems that every article I read nowadays has to be peppered with one of three things: climate change, political affiliations, or stock prices.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: anfrind: talkyournonsense: To previous "the best Vax is the one you can get first" farkers from previous threads, who swore J&J was just as good as Moderna or Pfizer. Ha, ha, charade you are! I was right to say I'd pass on it if offered.

No reasonable person claimed that J&J was as good as Moderna or Pfizer.  What they did claim was that J&J was better than no vaccine at all.  And for at least 99.99% of the population, that is still true.

Ayep. I'd still get it with zero qualms if needed.


U.S. Pauses Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Use & U.K. Ends Lockdown | The Daily Social Distancing Show
Youtube 8WnynqImdkk


"Get the shot. Your chances of having complications are less than being struck by lighting 10x. I mean Johnson and Johnson makes baby shampoo, I'm surprised their shiat works at all."
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Baltimore tab?
 
debug
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: The J&J vaccine is dead. By the time it's able to be made again it won't be needed and no one will even want it.


It's junk anyway compared to the efficacy rates of the other two vaccines.
 
12349876
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We should have never stopped giving J&J to men and post menopausal women.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Message confusing... injected self with baby powder. Wat do?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anfrind: talkyournonsense: To previous "the best Vax is the one you can get first" farkers from previous threads, who swore J&J was just as good as Moderna or Pfizer. Ha, ha, charade you are! I was right to say I'd pass on it if offered.

No reasonable person claimed that J&J was as good as Moderna or Pfizer.  What they did claim was that J&J was better than no vaccine at all.  And for at least 99.99% of the population, that is still true.


Actually all reasonable scientists claimed that the JnJ was 100% effective in preventing Covid deaths. That's what we care about, not whether you still ended up with it in a mild form but whether you ended up with a deadly infection.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


That fly is a major problem. It will ruin the batch.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

peterquince: Is this the deal that Biden worked out for them? If so...sucks all around.


Um, the lab failed safety testing.  Biden is not involved in any "deal".
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zez: My wife works in pharmaceutical quality and she said this is some major stuff.  The agency's so-called form 483 identified a number of problems at the plant, including a lack of "thorough review" of how workers move throughout the facility and poor decontamination practices.


Sally's bra was prolly on backwards.
I work under FDA guidelines. We had a lot of ' re-training' after some moran went barging into a cleanroom, "hey, anybody wanna order pizza?"
 
DVD
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yep, get the shot, whichever is available.  The risks are far, far, far lower than getting an actual COVID infection.  The anti-vaxxers (oh, hello Cluckkker Snarlson!) may be playing this up for all the death they can cause, but you needn't be part of their death toll.

Overthinking a subject while at the same time, cherry-picking only the scariest points of data does not make for an informed decision.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Johnson Johnson!!!
Youtube 50lvGWrBFts
 
geggy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jerome Hauer, board member:
Former commissioner of New York State's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. Counterterrorism aide to Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, and a top emergency preparedness official under the younger Mr. Bush. Helped Emergent BioSolutions thwart a competitor's anthrax vaccine.
https://investors.emergentbiosolutions​.com/board-member/jerome-hauer

Start at 6:00: 
The REAL Rudy Giuliani • FULL DOCUMENTARY • BRAVE NEW FILMS
Youtube FDLAfJR7K2E


Who is telling the truth, Giuliani or Hauer? You decide: E-TEAM
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 474x316]
Don't see the problem. Looks fine to me.


that is not Emergent BioSolutions lab / factory in Baltimore
 
Chucklz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cheesehead_Dave: Oof. A 483 is not something you want on your company's resume.



A one observation 483 from an inspector with something to prove isn't all that big a deal. The 483 they got before they were given a pile of money to expand from a lab to manufacturing should have been a major warning.  It was particularly bad.  Data integrity, untrained personnel, etc.  Real rookie shiat.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anfrind: Walker: The J&J vaccine is dead. By the time it's able to be made again it won't be needed and no one will even want it.

I wouldn't be so sure.  The fact that it's a highly effective single-dose vaccine without extreme cold-storage requirements makes it much easier to administer in remote areas, and to hard-to-reach populations such as migrant workers.


J&J is looking at the idea of 2 doses now.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The company's stock went up 1.3% and is now down .29%.  That proves that in America you can be a total fark up and nobody really cares.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dukeblue219: Walker: The J&J vaccine is dead. By the time it's able to be made again it won't be needed and no one will even want it.

Why not? A one-and-done shot that doesn't require cryogenic storage has merit. If not in the US it is the only viable vaccine for much of the developing world.

// I got my JNJ and happy that I did. In and out of a regular pharmacy in 5 minutes compared to hours waiting at a state facility (twice).


For me it was because the two-shot vaccines in the US appear to prevent infections while J&J appears to mitigate infections.  J&J's big numbers are for preventing serious symptoms/hospitalization/death.  The other two don't use those qualifiers and more recent information backs up that interpretation.  I would have gotten the J&J shot if it was my only choice but it wouldn't have been my first choice.  I'd rather have a 95-96% chance of not getting infected at all than have an 86% chance of not having bad symptoms.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.