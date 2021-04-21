 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The top ten happiest countries in the world or as we like to call it "welcome to Scandinavia"   (travelcuddly.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

126 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 21 Apr 2021 at 11:05 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've been to Iceland and Denmark and didn't find the people especially happy compared to an average American. And far less open and friendly (which happiness, but we tend to equate them).

Maybe they just bottle that shiat up until one day they explode...into a song and dance number, sparklers coming out of their butts, throwing free money around indiscriminately. Like going postal, but in a good way.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: And far less open and friendly (which happiness, but we tend to equate them).


Maybe people are happiest in societies where everyone minds their own business?

/And has a strong social safety net and general prosperity.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: I've been to Iceland and Denmark and didn't find the people especially happy compared to an average American. And far less open and friendly (which happiness, but we tend to equate them).

Maybe they just bottle that shiat up until one day they explode...into a song and dance number, sparklers coming out of their butts, throwing free money around indiscriminately. Like going postal, but in a good way.


Traveling as a tourist or on business does not give a representative view of what's going on at all tiers of demographic. America's poor is very farking poor and this group doesn't exist at the same level in countries like Iceland.
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cold and dark for most of the year?  Nah.  Sounds miserable.
I'll stay in Florida, but thanks anyway.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Woo-hoo! We beat Sweden!

/all that matters
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's really shows the dichotomy of the universe that such beautiful places produce some of the best in metal music.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We're number 10 because we are fussy. We are more demanding than those Finns, who are just happy if Winter only lasts 11 months in the woods.
 
Drearyx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wish my descendents never left or that I still had a grandmother living there for citizenship or something similar.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.