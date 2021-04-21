 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   UK woman admits to murdering Phoenix Netts, confusing dozens of NBA fans   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup, Plea, High Court of Justice, Police, Gareeca Conita Gordon, Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire, Judge, Bristol  
•       •       •

452 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2021 at 7:36 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Phoenix is thataway!"

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/I miss Vince Carter
//and the NEW JERSEY Nets
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't admit to anything. It won't do you any favors.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The "high court"? Dammit, I could have been judge in the UK for years and years now.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"whose remains were found in two suitcases"

FFS, their murderers can't even play body part Tetris.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "Phoenix is thataway!"

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
/I miss Vince Carter
//and the NEW JERSEY Nets


Yeah.

I kinda miss the "we're not just going to buy our way to an NBA title" Nets, for that matter.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.