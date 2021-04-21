 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   On one hand, this is horrible. On the other, when the American version is launched it stars the Kardashians or James Cordon   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Been done.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone would be getting the beating of a lifetime. FH
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that's how they do it in their family
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And someone thought this was a funny idea?!


And someone thought this was a funny idea?!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hellfire missile inbound in 3, 2, 1
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tragedy + Time = Comedy

You might want to fiddle with that second variable.

/ya chucklefarks
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a prank bro!
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Watch as we play this great prank on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

...

Please join us in a moment of silence for our fallen colleagues.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PandaBearJambalaya
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I don't think kidnapping should be in quotes in the article.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: Watch as we play this great prank on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson!

...

Please join us in a moment of silence for our fallen colleagues.


Would be a fun movie to make afterward, watch it be dramatized having Vin Diesel as himself shooting the producers of this prank show in the head.
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is horrible, period. How horrific. Those people are probably traumatized. I can't imagine being in a country where that sort of thing could happen... even if it's fake in the end- they THOUGHT it was real. They THOUGHT they were going to die. This isn't entertainment. It's brutality.
 
Me and Nyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gee, that seems like fun
 
BFletch651
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jeezy creezy, don't give January 6th scumbags any ideas for their criminal trial defense. "We were joking. Only making sure cap police were doing their jobs. Totes swear".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Exactly.

Here's the line I draw when I'm going to prank someone:

Would I be okay with it if this happened to me?


Exactly.

Here's the line I draw when I'm going to prank someone:

Would I be okay with it if this happened to me?
 
casual disregard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Nope that is just straight up horrid.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good defense for that flash mob in January

'We were actually extras for something called the
New American Zany Incident! reality show'
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sometime in the mid 80s, I watched some bloopers type show hosted by Ed McMahon. They were showing clips from hidden camera shows from around the world. One clip from an Israeli prank show featured a man with a briefcase. The man would walk up to a table at an outdoor cafe, set the briefcase down, then run away. The people at the cafe would freak the fark out, of course, because similarly staged bombings were a frequent event there, in those days. I remember the Israeli presenter of the show laughing so hard he fell of of his chair.

Apparently this has been a "style" of comedy in a very unfunny part of the world for decades.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Conservative people generally have under-developed humor organs.



Conservative people generally have under-developed humor organs.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This could be either:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or:

Fark user imageView Full Size


This could be either:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
American version can't be jihadis with exploding vests. That kind of stuff doesn't usually happen here most of the time (when was the last time?).

The US version will be MASS SHOOTING! Imagine getting Cardi B in a charity event (lol!) and then suddenly a crazy mass shooter guy shows up and "shoots" people (of course just fake bullets that pop like in kids' toys) and then Cardi B gets taken hostage. She is then made to twerk in front of the hostages (children and nuns) while pleading for her life. The mass shooter then tells her to rap about asses and dollars or he'll kill one child every minute. Cardi B begins to rap but fails and the mass shooter "shoots" a child. Cardi B starts twerking again and rapping to pacify the mass shooter and then out of nowhere, he just gets up and "shoots" all the kids and nuns. Cardi B is then made to stand in the middle of the dead children and nuns and forced to twerk for her life, before the undead children rise up and say "IT'S A PRANK!"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Apparently this has been a "style" of comedy in a very unfunny part of the world for decades.


They do a lot of those in Central America. Even the less extreme ones would still NEVER fly in the US.

I saw one where a series of people went one at a time into an elevator in what looked like an office building. Halfway through the elevator ride, the lights would cut out and a girl actress wearing a costume like the girl in The Ring would crawl out of a fake panel they put in there, get right in front of the victim and then turn the lights back on.

I have to admit it was funny, but I would be so worried that someone would have a heart attack and die right there.

To be fair (.gif), there was an unaired segment of Punkd when they faked a very young looking teen vandalizing Zach Braff's (yes, THAT Zach Braff) car and apparently he just up and kicked the shiat out of the kid.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I can't save I've seen any commercials like that.

This could be either:

[Fark user image 369x464]

Or:

[Fark user image 495x568]


I can't save I've seen any commercials like that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Speaking of James Corden.....why is he so annoying?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Sometime in the mid 80s, I watched some bloopers type show hosted by Ed McMahon. They were showing clips from hidden camera shows from around the world. One clip from an Israeli prank show featured a man with a briefcase. The man would walk up to a table at an outdoor cafe, set the briefcase down, then run away. The people at the cafe would freak the fark out, of course, because similarly staged bombings were a frequent event there, in those days. I remember the Israeli presenter of the show laughing so hard he fell of of his chair.

Apparently this has been a "style" of comedy in a very unfunny part of the world for decades.


I've been thinking for a while that my next Fark Fiction Anthology entry will be about aliens that come to Earth to troll humans, and I've been stuck on "What would universally troll all humans?" I may now have my answer. Fear.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: beezeltown: Apparently this has been a "style" of comedy in a very unfunny part of the world for decades.

They do a lot of those in Central America. Even the less extreme ones would still NEVER fly in the US.

I saw one where a series of people went one at a time into an elevator in what looked like an office building. Halfway through the elevator ride, the lights would cut out and a girl actress wearing a costume like the girl in The Ring would crawl out of a fake panel they put in there, get right in front of the victim and then turn the lights back on.

I have to admit it was funny, but I would be so worried that someone would have a heart attack and die right there.

To be fair (.gif), there was an unaired segment of Punkd when they faked a very young looking teen vandalizing Zach Braff's (yes, THAT Zach Braff) car and apparently he just up and kicked the shiat out of the kid.


I saw the elevator one. That was pretty funny, but could certainly be dangerous for some people.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I've been thinking for a while that my next Fark Fiction Anthology entry will be about aliens that come to Earth to troll humans, and I've been stuck on "What would universally troll all humans?" I may now have my answer. Fear.

Apparently this has been a "style" of comedy in a very unfunny part of the world for decades.

I've been thinking for a while that my next Fark Fiction Anthology entry will be about aliens that come to Earth to troll humans, and I've been stuck on "What would universally troll all humans?" I may now have my answer. Fear.


Wave a wand and make the oxygen disappear around a person a minute or so. Just long enough to freak them out without killing (most of) them.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fear of anal probes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

Apparently this has been a "style" of comedy in a very unfunny part of the world for decades.

I've been thinking for a while that my next Fark Fiction Anthology entry will be about aliens that come to Earth to troll humans, and I've been stuck on "What would universally troll all humans?" I may now have my answer. Fear.


Fear of anal probes.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dunno... I've NEVER found things like this funny. Why? Because I've survived violence. If someone "prank" kidnapped me, blindfolded me, threatened to kill me, held what I thought was a knife to my neck, and so on? That's not a joke. That is nightmare fodder. Being trapped, restrained, threatened, and in fear for your life isn't a joke. It's a terrorist act, by definition.

This could be either:

[Fark user image 369x464]

Or:

[Fark user image 495x568]


Dunno... I've NEVER found things like this funny. Why? Because I've survived violence. If someone "prank" kidnapped me, blindfolded me, threatened to kill me, held what I thought was a knife to my neck, and so on? That's not a joke. That is nightmare fodder. Being trapped, restrained, threatened, and in fear for your life isn't a joke. It's a terrorist act, by definition.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A movie that has become even more true as time goes along (NSFW language):

NETWORK - Faye Dunaway lays down the law
Youtube _7Nca5nns6I
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It's not good, but it's not terrorism. Everything that is scary is not terrorism.

This could be either:

[Fark user image 369x464]

Or:

[Fark user image 495x568]

Dunno... I've NEVER found things like this funny. Why? Because I've survived violence. If someone "prank" kidnapped me, blindfolded me, threatened to kill me, held what I thought was a knife to my neck, and so on? That's not a joke. That is nightmare fodder. Being trapped, restrained, threatened, and in fear for your life isn't a joke. It's a terrorist act, by definition.


It's not good, but it's not terrorism. Everything that is scary is not terrorism.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

They systematically terrorized people, and that means... yeah, it was, by definition. Just because jihadists are used as the poster kids doesn't mean others aren't engaged in it.

terrorism
noun
Save Word
To save this word, you'll need to log in.
Log In
ter·ror·ism | \ ˈter-ər-ˌi-zəm  \
Definition of terrorism

:the systematic use of terrorespecially as a means of coercion

This could be either:

[Fark user image 369x464]

Or:

[Fark user image 495x568]

Dunno... I've NEVER found things like this funny. Why? Because I've survived violence. If someone "prank" kidnapped me, blindfolded me, threatened to kill me, held what I thought was a knife to my neck, and so on? That's not a joke. That is nightmare fodder. Being trapped, restrained, threatened, and in fear for your life isn't a joke. It's a terrorist act, by definition.

It's not good, but it's not terrorism. Everything that is scary is not terrorism.


They systematically terrorized people, and that means... yeah, it was, by definition. Just because jihadists are used as the poster kids doesn't mean others aren't engaged in it.

terrorism
noun
Save Word
To save this word, you'll need to log in.
Log In
ter·ror·ism | \ ˈter-ər-ˌi-zəm  \
Definition of terrorism

:the systematic use of terrorespecially as a means of coercion
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.