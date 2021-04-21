 Skip to content
(YouTube) Video We lost Prince 5 years ago today. Let's go back and relive his incredible solo on 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps' at the 2004 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (about 3:27 in)   (youtube.com) divider line
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Prince Performs "Purple Rain" During Downpour | Super Bowl XLI Halftime Show | NFL
Youtube 7NN3gsSf-Ys
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, that was 5 years ago?
 
fngoofy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
eh, ok.  not my cup-o-tea, but ok.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cool As Ice was a better film than Purple Rain.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fngoofy: eh, ok.  not my cup-o-tea, but ok.


Thank you for your valuable input.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Holy shiat, that was 5 years ago?


Checked google. Yep. Time flies.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And on the Queen's birthday.
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The most played music video clip on FARK.
as Mozart, or Debussy, or Liszt once said " the music is not in the notes, but in the silence between "
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just watched this last night, actually.  He shreds.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Magnificent.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm going to be a petty little bastard here, but so what.

In 2016 we lost David Bowie on January 10, Prince on April 21, and Ralph Stanley on June 23.

"Who?" you say?

My point.  Few people have contributed more to country and bluegrass music than Ralph Stanley and yet he barely got any mention at all in the popular media.

It's kind of like the way ESPN is with the Red Sox and Yankees at times.  Snassen ratzen frassen.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skin rash_oklahoma: Just watched this last night, actually.  He shreds.


And then he throws his guitar straight up in the air and walks away. Just an amazing performer all around.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IMO one of the most amazing things about Prince is that he could shred like that... But chose not to 95 percent of the time.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
?

It aint THAT good...

\ would somehow manage to light a guitar on fire if i ever picked one up - not bashing the guys skills, but i've heard better solos from nickleback


\\kidding
\\\Rot in your cell Chauvin
 
Corvus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That guy was much more talented then I think most people realize.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jayfurr: I'm going to be a petty little bastard here, but so what.

In 2016 we lost David Bowie on January 10, Prince on April 21, and Ralph Stanley on June 23.

"Who?" you say?

My point.  Few people have contributed more to country and bluegrass music than Ralph Stanley and yet he barely got any mention at all in the popular media.

It's kind of like the way ESPN is with the Red Sox and Yankees at times.  Snassen ratzen frassen.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love his throwing the guitar up into the air (and presumably into the crowd) with the attitude that "everyone else can go fark themselves -- I'm awesome at this."
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: I love his throwing the guitar up into the air (and presumably into the crowd)


I think it just vanishes into another dimension.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Prince *plays all 256 instruments*
Fark: "ZOMG he can play guitar!"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Corvus: That guy was much more talented then I think most people realize.


Yes. And most people realize he was super talented.
 
cabbyman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My favorite part aside from the music itself is after he does the lean-back and stands back up he looks over at Tom and Jeff and gives them that little grin.

He knows it was awesome...
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fngoofy: eh, ok.  not my cup-o-tea, but ok.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kevin Smith on Prince (and camels)
Youtube R73S6sIaIqY
 
Hawk24
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cabbyman: My favorite part aside from the music itself is after he does the lean-back and stands back up he looks over at Tom and Jeff and gives them that little grin.

He knows it was awesome...


And Dhani Harrison is having a ball up there watching it all happen.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LewDux: jayfurr: I'm going to be a petty little bastard here, but so what.

In 2016 we lost David Bowie on January 10, Prince on April 21, and Ralph Stanley on June 23.

"Who?" you say?

My point.  Few people have contributed more to country and bluegrass music than Ralph Stanley and yet he barely got any mention at all in the popular media.

It's kind of like the way ESPN is with the Red Sox and Yankees at times.  Snassen ratzen frassen.

[external-preview.redd.it image 384x376]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Two things:
The smile on Dhani's face
The fact that he flipped the guitar without losing his hat

Epic stuff.
 
Two16
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Overrated.
 
