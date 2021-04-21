 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Indonesia's navy had a submarine. Had   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Sad, Ship, Navy, Archipelago, Southeast Asia, Military, South China Sea, Submarine, Island  
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines (Live)
Youtube n3atTP6hqlg
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
had
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone flushed the toilet

https://warisboring.com/the-high-tech​-​toilet-that-destroyed-a-submarine/
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bali Ha'i may call you,
Any night, any day,
In your heart, you'll hear it call you:
"Come away... Come away."
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FiveFour of them, in fact.

Condolences to the families. It's a dangerous business.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have never listened to the Chinese.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow that is terrible.

:(
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: [YouTube video: Thomas Dolby - One Of Our Submarines (Live)]


First thing I thought of
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If you drop your vintage Indonesian submarine in 2300 feet of water just let it go, because man, its gone.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Didn't Argentina lose a German-built sub not that long ago.
//built in obsolescence, I guess
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 425x230]


First thing that came to mind. I read the headline in Sean Connery's voice speaking Russian with a Scottish accent and a lishp.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone forgot to close the screen door?  Damn Polish made subs...
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think they actually have a bid out for new submarines from France, Germany and a couple other bidders. I don't think it has been awarded yet. They may want to get a move on rescuing their people down there and then prioritize getting new subs.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They still have it, they just don't know where they parked it per se.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Eh, no snark here. Going that way is a horrifying thought.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Didn't Argentina lose a German-built sub not that long ago.
//built in obsolescence, I guess


Yep, the ARA San Juan. An implosion that was picked up by nuclear detonation listening stations.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Eh, no snark here. Going that way is a horrifying thought.


Yeah. I had nightmares after doing damage control school, and I was just surface Navy! It made it a bit more realistic to be using the simulator in Minnesota in the Winter. The water was so cold that it numbed both hands and mind. It got harder and harder to perform the proper actions. I would NOT want to go out like that!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GameSprocket: BigNumber12: Eh, no snark here. Going that way is a horrifying thought.

Yeah. I had nightmares after doing damage control school, and I was just surface Navy! It made it a bit more realistic to be using the simulator in Minnesota in the Winter. The water was so cold that it numbed both hands and mind. It got harder and harder to perform the proper actions. I would NOT want to go out like that!


This.  Just crossing the stormy north Atlantic in winter twice as a kid.  The boat drills were for open boats, not the nice little floating space capsules they use now.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 425x230]

First thing that came to mind. I read the headline in Sean Connery's voice speaking Russian with a Scottish accent and a lishp.


Well of course he had an accent, he was Lithuanian.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Representative of the unwashed masses: They still have it, they just don't know where they parked it per se.


It's parked next to Malaysia Airlines Flight 370
 
caljar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Didn't Argentina lose a German-built sub not that long ago.
//built in obsolescence, I guess


40 year old sub is probably past it's planned lifespan.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks.  Submarines are a dangerous business.  Everything has to go right, or nearly so, or you lose it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

caljar: J_Kushner: Didn't Argentina lose a German-built sub not that long ago.
//built in obsolescence, I guess

40 year old sub is probably past it's planned lifespan.


The Type 209 boats are good boats.  There have been something like 68 of them produced of all variants.  But of course every boat ages and if you don't maintain them properly and overhaul them regularly things can happen.

Sounds like the last full refit for KRI Nanggala was back in 2012 (according to Wikipedia).
 
