(Al Jazeera)   Visit North Macedonia and luxuriate in the fresh air of Bejing on a bad day combined with the picturesque charm and go-go lifestyle of Borat's Kazakhstan   (aljazeera.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bleakistan, for sure.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanna party with these guys...


aljazeera.com
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I wanna party with these guys...


[aljazeera.com image 850x566]


Be sure to bring some plastic to heat the place up, first.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I wanna party with these guys...

[aljazeera.com image 850x566]



Mrs. Swabeednian's 6th grade class?
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
aljazeera.com

Opening day of Disneyworld Skopje.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.uk

beijing on a bad day

beijing on a bad day
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Naza, 51, has nine children and supports herself by begging on the streets.

Kids these days don't pull their own weight.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Truck tyres are burned as fuel in an outdoor quicklime kiln in the hills surrounding the village of Kosturino, near the town of Strumica. In Kosturino, there is a tradition handed down from one generation to another to create a long-lasting whitewash."

i.redd.it
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Naza, 51, has nine children and supports herself by begging on the streets.

Kids these days don't pull their own weight.


If she only had 2-4 kids she could probably still live the luxurious life of a prostitute.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Born in Arizona, moved to Macedona
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
cwheelie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I wanna party with these guys...


[aljazeera.com image 850x566]


Incoming Class of 2025
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I love this photo for some reason. "Man harvesting cauliflowers". Pure authenticity. I want it on my bedroom wall. Don't get me started on the tires ready to be burned
aljazeera.com
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Holy fark this is the failure of techbros everywhere. This is why we need recycling technology, not excuses, "It costs too much to recycle that object." 100 Euros for a truckload of tires to burn? Where the hell are the engineers who claim they are so valuable to our society? We don't need new airplanes or new generations of smartphones. We need, as in life or death need, recycling and reclamation technology for infrastructure waste like tires.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But do they have inferior potassium?
 
ng2810 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I worked for a company that does vocational training for clients in North Macedonia. The best annual salaries we can hope to get for them are less than the average monthly rent on a 1 Bedroom apartment in a major American city.

We do our darndest to get our clients work overseas for that reason.
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Ibraim, age 27, burns plastic waste to keep warm in the shack where he lives with his wife of 4 years, age 12. He lives by begging in the city. They are expecting their fifth child in June
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

berylman: I love this photo for some reason. "Man harvesting cauliflowers". Pure authenticity. I want it on my bedroom wall. Don't get me started on the tires ready to be burned
[aljazeera.com image 850x566]


What would be the inauthentic version? Man harvesting soccer balls, aka Fool's Cauliflower?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Algebrat: What would be the inauthentic version? Man harvesting soccer balls, aka Fool's Cauliflower?


I just meant it was very unlike a lot of staged photos. It's like the farmer doesn't know the photographer is there or just doesn't care
 
